Batik Air Marks Inaugural Batam–Penang Flight, Advancing Northern Malaysia’s Tourism And Medical Travel Potential

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Batik Air is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening air connectivity in Northern Malaysia with the launch of its inaugural direct service between Batam’s Hang Nadim International Airport and Penang International Airport.

The new route reflects the airline’s forward-looking commitment to providing more travel options in the northern region, enhancing accessibility for leisure and business travellers while supporting Penang’s growing potential as a regional hub for medical tourism.

By connecting Batam directly to Penang, Batik Air aims to create greater opportunities for tourism, cross-border business and healthcare travel, further contributing to the region’s long-term growth and development.

The inaugural flight arrived at Penang International Airport on 18 October 2026, marking another milestone in Batik Air’s continued regional network expansion. The new Batam–Penang (BTH–PEN) route strengthens the connection between the Riau Islands and Northern Malaysia, offering passengers a more convenient travel option without the need for transit stops. It also reflects Batik Air’s continued focus on developing strategic routes that respond to evolving travel demand and support the region’s tourism, business and economic aspirations.

As Northern Malaysia continues to strengthen its position as an important destination for regional travel, the new service provides greater opportunities for visitors from Indonesia to discover Penang’s rich cultural heritage, renowned culinary scene and diverse tourism attractions. At the same time, the direct connection is designed to facilitate business exchanges and encourage closer economic ties between both destinations, reinforcing the importance of accessible air connectivity in supporting sustainable regional growth.

Beyond leisure and business travel, the Batam–Penang route also underscores Batik Air’s commitment to supporting the continued development of medical tourism in Penang. Recognised for its established healthcare infrastructure, experienced medical specialists and comprehensive range of treatments, Penang continues to attract international patients seeking quality healthcare services. The new direct service offers greater convenience for patients travelling from Batam and the surrounding Indonesian market, as well as their accompanying family members, by simplifying access to Penang’s medical facilities.

Through strategic collaborations with leading healthcare institutions, including Sunway Medical Centre Penang, Island Hospital and KPJ Penang Specialist Hospital, Batik Air aims to further support the accessibility of Penang’s healthcare offerings to international patients. These partnerships reflect the airline’s broader commitment to working alongside key industry stakeholders to facilitate medical travel, strengthen cross-border healthcare connections and contribute to Penang’s ambitions to further establish itself as a leading medical tourism destination in the region.

Chief Executive Officer of Batik Air, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said the new route reflects the airline’s long-term vision of strengthening regional connectivity while providing more accessible travel options and creating greater opportunities for Northern Malaysia.

“As we continue to grow our regional network, our focus is on opening new gateways, expanding travel choices and connecting markets with strong potential. The Batam–Penang route strengthens ties between Indonesia and Northern Malaysia, while supporting Penang’s ambitions as a leading destination for tourism and medical care. We see air connectivity as a key enabler of long-term growth and remain committed to building a future-ready network that delivers greater value to our passengers and the communities we serve.”

Director General of Tourism Malaysia, Mohd Amirul Rizal Abdul Rahim, said, “Tourism Malaysia anticipates that these direct flight services will create more opportunities for strategic collaboration between tourism industry players in both countries while stimulating the growth of visitor arrivals from Batam to Penang. With shorter travel times and seamless connectivity, Malaysia is primed to become the top getaway for Batam travellers looking for rich culture, natural beauty, world-class dining, modern shopping, family-friendly fun, and premium healthcare services during Visit Malaysia 2026–2027.”

YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy, said: “We welcome Batik Air’s inaugural Batam–Penang service, the latest addition to Penang’s direct flight connections with Indonesia. This route unlocks new potential in the Riau Islands, making travel to Penang more convenient for holidays, business and healthcare. Last week, I led a Penang delegation to Batam for our tourism roadshow, where we engaged local travel agents and industry partners to showcase Penang’s offerings and build demand ahead of this launch.

“This new connection supports our efforts for Visit Malaysia 2026 and will help sustain tourism growth into 2027. We look forward to working with Batik Air and our industry partners on packages and joint promotions that encourage visitors from the Riau Islands to discover Penang’s heritage, food, nature and family attractions, stay longer and explore more of our state.”

With direct flights now connecting Batam and Penang, passengers can enjoy a more seamless journey between the two destinations, whether travelling for leisure, business or healthcare. The new service also creates opportunities for closer collaboration between the aviation, tourism and healthcare sectors, supporting a more connected regional ecosystem.

As Batik Air continues to pursue strategic network expansion, the airline remains committed to creating more opportunities for regional travel, strengthening connections between key markets and supporting the future growth of Northern Malaysia as an accessible and competitive destination for tourism, business and medical care. For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit www.batikair.com.

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