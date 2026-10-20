As If She Were Here: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Honours Teresa Teng Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) is bringing back its Teresa Teng tribute.

The second concert, As If She Were Here: Chen Jia Sings Teresa Teng, takes place on Sunday, 8 November, at 3pm at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) in KLCC.

The first tribute show ran in 2023.

Hong Kong conductor Francis Kan will lead the orchestra, and singer Chen Jia will handle the vocals.

The night features eight songs: “Sweet as Honey,” “Walk the Road of Life,” “Evening Primrose,” “The Other Side of the Water,” “The Moon Represents My Heart,” “Jambalaya,” “May All Be Well” and “Ocean Rhythm.”

Every song gets a full orchestral arrangement, so expect a richer sound than the originals.

She Never Really Left the Room: Why Teng Still Owns Malaysia’s Playlists

Thirty years after her passing, Teng is still a towering cultural figure in Malaysia, and her popularity crosses generations, income levels and language barriers.

Local music producers say her audience ranges from people in their 20s to those in their 70s, including Chinese- and English-educated listeners, bilinguals and Malaysians of other races.

Her sweet, tender voice, which Hong Kong lyricist James Wong Jim once called “a voice one hears once in a hundred years,” helps explain that reach, alongside love ballads like The Moon Represents My Heart (月亮代表我的心) and Tian Mi Mi (甜蜜蜜).

Beyond Mandarin, she recorded and performed in Cantonese and Hokkien, which spoke directly to the major Chinese dialect communities in places like Penang, Ipoh and Kuala Lumpur.

She also sang in Indonesian and Malay, which connected her with the wider Malay-speaking audience, and across her career she performed in several Chinese dialects as well as Japanese, Indonesian, Italian and English.

In the 1970s and 1980s, her songs were regular fixtures on Radio Malaysia and the Rediffusion cable service, and you could hear them in family homes, coffee shops, offices and the Jubilee Cabaret and Dance Hall in Ipoh.

Her 1981 Southeast Asian tour drew around 35,000 people in Malaysia alone, which put her firmly among the country’s biggest stars.

Fans also remember her generosity, since she often organised free or heavily subsidised charity concerts that supported public welfare.

In 1986, Time magazine called her “one of the greatest female singers in the world.”

MPO regularly hosts sell-out tribute concerts with elite classical arrangements, and independent labels have turned her classics into jazz and contemporary pop for Gen Z listeners, as with The Jazzy Sounds of Teresa Teng.

A Teng Tribute, Sung by Someone Who Almost Missed It

Chen Jia is a Beijing-based singer known for capturing the silky tone and spirit of Teresa Teng.

She is an official artist of the Teresa Teng Culture and Education Foundation, which makes her a fitting choice for this tribute.

Her road into music was an unusual one.

Teng’s brother discovered her uncanny vocal resemblance to the late singer online, and he encouraged her to leave her finance career and pursue music full time.

She now collaborates with the MPO often, and the upcoming shows add to that work.

Her range goes well beyond Teng’s Mandarin classics.

She sings in several dialects and languages, performed the Teochew theme song for the indie film Dear You, and has sung Malay versions of her songs during her Malaysian concerts.

Tickets and Prices

Category Price Premium RM449 A Reserve RM399 B Reserve RM349 C Reserve RM299 Suite RM499 or RM549 per seat, with light refreshments

You can book by phone at 03-2331 7007 or by email at boxoffice@dfp.com.my.

The box office is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30 am to 6.30 pm, and on Sundays from noon until showtime.

READ MORE: Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra Honours The Legacy Of Teresa Teng

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.