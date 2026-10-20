Ahns’ Debut Album Takes Listeners On A Musical Journey Through Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What if the streets we travel every day have stories we have yet to discover? Kuala Lumpur singer-songwriter Ahns explores that idea in Southeast Express, his debut album inspired by the city’s familiar roads, neighbourhoods and everyday moments.

Released on 16 October, the 10-track album blends alternative pop, dream pop, indie rock and ambient sounds to tell personal stories about growing up, family and finding a sense of belonging.

Rather than treating Kuala Lumpur as just a backdrop, Ahns uses the city and its surroundings as a starting point for reflecting on how places shape our memories and experiences.

A Different Way To Experience Kuala Lumpur

Ahead of the album’s release, Ahns hosted an exclusive first-listen experience on 15 October, bringing guests closer to the stories and locations behind his music.

The afternoon began at BMW Millennium Welt, where guests were chauffeured to RAPTROOM in Damansara Perdana for an intimate listening session. The event also featured live music and an opportunity for attendees to interact with the singer-songwriter.

The journey itself was part of the experience, encouraging guests to look at the city differently before settling down to listen to the album.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Having grown up between Gombak and Segambut, Ahns draws inspiration from the familiar landscapes of Kuala Lumpur and the everyday details of Malaysian life.

From roads travelled countless times to places that hold special memories, these surroundings become a way for him to explore the connection between where we come from and who we become.

Ahns performs a first listening experience of Southeast Express in front of a guest audience at RAPTROOM. Pic: Shahril / TRP

“There’s something about familiar places that stays with us, even as we grow and change,” Ahns said.

He explained that even an ordinary street or a passing view can bring back memories, giving familiar places new meaning as people move through different stages of life.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

“With Southeast Express, I wanted to explore these little moments we often pass by, and how they quietly become part of our story. Maybe home isn’t just a place we return to, but all the things we carry with us along the way,” he added.

An Album Built On Memories And Everyday Moments

Across its 10 tracks, Southeast Express explores childhood, family, familiar neighbourhoods and the changing landscapes of the city.

Its mix of alternative pop, dream pop, indie rock and ambient soundscapes creates a musical backdrop for these reflections, offering listeners a personal look at what it means to grow up and develop a sense of belonging.

The album also follows a series of releases throughout the year. Ahns released Other Houses in February, followed by Old News and Boys in April, before releasing Swimming in July.

For listeners who enjoy discovering the stories behind an artist’s music, Ahns also brings a visual element into his performances.

His live shows incorporate footage he has filmed and collected over the years, giving audiences a closer look at the people, places and everyday moments that inspire his work.

This approach allows his music to extend beyond the songs themselves, turning personal memories and familiar landscapes into a more immersive experience.

Where To Listen To Southeast Express

At its heart, Southeast Express is an invitation to slow down and pay attention to the places we often take for granted.

Whether it is a neighbourhood street, a familiar journey home or a passing view that brings back an old memory, Ahns hopes his music will encourage listeners to find new meaning in the surroundings they already know.

Ahns’ debut album, Southeast Express, is available on streaming platforms.

You can listen to the album on Spotify and Apple Music.

For more updates, follow Ahns on Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.