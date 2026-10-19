New Balance 983 Sneaker Drops In Malaysia With Global Ambassador Winter Of aespa

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New Balance just dropped a fresh set of campaign visuals for its highly anticipated New Balance 983 lifestyle sneaker, but the biggest news isn’t the shoe itself.

It’s the superstar rocking them.

The Boston-based athletic giant has officially elevated Winter , a member of the powerhouse K-pop group aespa, from a regional face to a full-fledged Global Brand Ambassador.

Under the banner of their new “A New Dimension” campaign, the brand isn’t just treating her like a standard catalogue model.

Instead, they have handed her the keys to one of their most critical product rollouts of the year.

For the uninitiated, global sportswear heavyweights rarely gamble a massive, multi-market sneaker launch on a single entertainment figure unless the data backs it up.

Heritage Meets Hype

New Balance explicitly labeled Winter a “Cultural Pioneer”, signaling that they are banking heavily on her personal aesthetic to drive their streetwear narrative far beyond Asia.

The 983 silhouette itself is a progressive, modern remix of classic heritage designs, built specifically to compete in the highly competitive lifestyle market against rival mainstays like the Adidas Samba.

If you are looking to grab a pair, the rollout is already moving fast.

The New Balance 983 has officially hit shelves in Malaysia, retailing for RM699.00.

The sneaker, including the distinct blue multi-colorway edition featured heavily in the campaign assets, is currently available through the official New Balance Malaysia online store and select major retailers like Foot Locker Malaysia.

You can sign up or join on the official New Balance Malaysia Store to enjoy 15% off your first order (though keep in mind this may subject to standard exclusions on hot, brand-new sneaker drops).

Standard free delivery applies automatically to online purchases over RM250, which easily covers the price tag of the 983.

From Regional Face to Global Pioneer

This milestone marks a significant expansion of her partnership with the athletic brand.

Winter initially signed on as the regional face and model for New Balance Korea back in October 2024.

Her initial seasonal campaigns proved highly successful, with featured pieces like the UNI Flying 77 down jacket quickly selling out.

In celebrating Winter as a “Cultural Pioneer,” New Balance is highlighting her unique ability to set modern trends and break boundaries in alignment with the brand’s “Fearlessly Independent” philosophy.

As part of her expanded duties, her global campaigns are rolling out across major international homepages—including the official New Balance Malaysia storefront—cementing her status as an influential force in the global fashion and lifestyle sectors.

Malaysian K-pop fans are highly familiar with aespa, as the group boasts a massive local following.

Local audiences have turned up in droves for major cinematic events across the country, including the highly successful screenings of their global concert films and immersive live-streamed stadium tours hosted at major chains like GSC Cinemas and TGV Cinemas.

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