Genting Property and Huawei Break New Ground with World-First International AI Smart Campus Partnership for Johor Tech Smart City In Malaysia

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Genting Property Sdn Bhd (“Genting Property”), the Property division of Genting Plantations Berhad (“Genting Plantations”), today marked a major advancement in the development of Johor Tech Smart City (“JTSC”) by entering into a strategic partnership with Huawei.

This landmark alliance was formalised via a master planning agreement (“Master Planning Agreement”) between Genting Property and Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd at the Shenzhen Longgang International Art Centre, in conjunction with Huawei’s “Cloud-Powered Infrastructure – A New Digital Ecosystem” event, to advance the visionary JTSC development from concept into active implementation.

Under the Master Planning Agreement, Genting Property will engage Huawei to support the master planning of JTSC, including its flagship 430-acre Smart Campus within the Knowledge AI Campus, bringing Huawei’s AI capabilities, global technological knowledge and intelligent campus experience into the development stage. This marks Huawei’s first international Smart Campus partnership and overseas deployment of its AI-enabled master-planning capability.

Under this partnership, Huawei will infuse its global smart campus expertise with advanced AI and technological capabilities directly into JTSC’s foundational design. This landmark alliance unlocks the vast technological capabilities of Huawei, a premier global technology leader, ensuring that JTSC’s master planning aligns with leading international practices by drawing directly from Huawei’s proven success in deploying state-of-the-art, large-scale smart campuses in Shanghai and Dongguan.

Beyond master planning for JTSC, this landmark alliance also serves as a strategic launchpad for a broader digital transformation across the wider Genting Plantations ecosystem. By introducing Huawei’s enterprise intelligence to core operations, the partnership sets the stage for a wide-ranging collaboration across the entire Genting Plantations Group, paving the way for next-generation innovation in agriculture technology, sustainable energy management, and data-driven corporate infrastructure.

The signing was witnessed by Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Executive Chairman of Genting Berhad, and Mr. Ren Shulu (Steven Ren), Executive Member of the Supervisory Board and Chief Logistics Officer of Huawei, underscoring the strategic importance of the partnership to both groups.

From Vision to Implementation

Dato’ Indera Lim Keong Hui, Chief Executive and Executive Director of Genting Plantations, said: “This partnership answers a vital question we asked ourselves when designing JTSC: How do we build the future today to make a profound, real-world impact? We believe technology must drive progress—progress defined by the local talent we empower and the draw of premier, highly sought-after investments that every progressive economy competes for. Malaysians deserve to be at the forefront of this growth right here at home. Anchored by the 430-acre Smart Campus, JTSC will be a premier destination where global innovation unlocks local opportunity, shaping a progressive future through purposeful, strategic intent.”

Huawei: Taking a Proven Vision Beyond China

Mr. Du Xianjun, Deputy CEO of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Malaysia said: “We are pleased to welcome Genting Property as our first international Smart Campus partner. While this blueprint was previously exclusive to Huawei’s own Smart Campuses in China, they are now open for global corporates to flourish in an integrated, lifestyle-driven innovation ecosystem. The 430-acre Smart Campus in JTSC will serve as a benchmark new model for how future intelligent ecosystems are built and managed worldwide.”

What This Means for Malaysia

Catalyses the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (“JS-SEZ”): Establishes a world-class tech hub that positions the JS-SEZ as the region’s premier growth corridor.

Attracts and scales global tech anchors: Serves as a strategic magnet for multinationals and innovators, allowing them to seamlessly scale up advanced manufacturing and production capabilities directly on-site.

Accelerates local ecosystem growth: Creates a sophisticated technology environment that naturally fosters knowledge sharing and elevates local industry standards.

Solidifies Malaysia’s global standing: Firmly showcases Malaysia’s capacity to host next-generation digital infrastructure at an elite global standard.

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