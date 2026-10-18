Wear Yellow, Spend RM50, Get RM10 Off: Pompompurin’s 30th Birthday Hits Sunway Pyramid

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Sunway Pyramid is celebrating Pompompurin’s 30th birthday with a three-weekend event running from 15 October to 1 November.

The celebration takes over the LG2 Blue Concourse, with a giant birthday cake and a giant Pompompurin inflatable as the centrepiece.

Shoppers who spend RM800 can get an exclusive Sanrio Foldable Umbrella Blind Box while stocks last.

The RM800 can come from up to four receipts, as long as they’re all from the same day.

If you spend RM50 at any outlet in the mall and wear something yellow, you can get RM10 off the imported Japan Sanrio Collection at the event’s retail area.

Just show a valid receipt at the campaign cashier counter.

Want a go at the ball pit?

Buy from the merchandise area, then get your receipt verified at the Doodle with Cinnamoroll station to collect an entry ticket.

From there, head to Pompompurin’s Big & Sweet Cake House and dive in.

Character Meet-and-Greets, Games and In-Store Perks

Other activities include:

Hello Kitty – Basket of Joy: Visitors use giant chopsticks or a giant spoon-and-fork set to place five fruits on a pie, then claim a reward at the redemption counter.

Visitors use giant chopsticks or a giant spoon-and-fork set to place five fruits on a pie, then claim a reward at the redemption counter. Doodle with Cinnamoroll: Visitors colour a design template.

Visitors colour a design template. Photo spots: Hello Kitty and Kuromi are at the GF Orange Entrance in front of H&M. Cinnamoroll is at the LG2 Blue Entrance.

Meet & Greet sessions run at 12:30 PM, 4 PM and 6:30 PM on the following dates:

17 and 18 October: Pompompurin

Pompompurin 24 and 25 October: Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty 31 October and 1 November: Kuromi

The Bubble Party runs at 1:30 PM, 5 PM and 7:30 PM on the same six days.

Both schedules are subject to change.

Shoppers who buy from the event’s retail area can also present the receipt at participating mall stores to unlock in-store offers.

Updates are available on the Sunway Pyramid website and on the @sunway_pyramid and @sanriomalaysia social media accounts.

From Pudding Lover to Blind Box Favourite

Pompompurin is a cheerful golden retriever puppy who wears a beret.

The name combines “pompom,” a nod to its fluffy look, and “purin,” the Japanese word for pudding.

Pompompurin debuted in 1996 and is known for its sweet, laid-back personality and its love of pudding.

Pompompurin’s popularity has grown well beyond its original Japanese release.

It is now one of Sanrio’s most recognisable characters, often featured on merchandise such as plush toys, stationery, and blind boxes, making it a natural choice for a milestone event like this.

All photos by the writer.

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