Renovating Your Home? Don’t Just Talk Price, Ask These 3 Questions Too!

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For most Malaysians, getting a place of your own is a pretty big deal. But keeping it in good shape and making it feel like home, though, can be a never-ending side quest.

Suddenly, there’s a leak, a crack starts creeping up the wall, or you decide it’s finally time to redo the kitchen. And before you know it, you’re Googling up contractors, comparing prices, and trying to figure out what actually needs to be done.

And when you’re already busy with work, kids, and everything else in between, you probably just want the thing sorted with as little fuss as possible, without costing you an arm and a leg lah, right?

But the cost isn’t the only thing that can be a headache…

Having work done on your home can be stressful and bothersome enough, but it’s even more frustrating when the job isn’t up to your satisfaction, or when the same issues come back to bite you later.

When A Renovation Becomes A Bigger Headache

This is where just looking at the price of a renovation alone can be a little misleading lah.

See, a lower quote might seem like the obvious choice, especially when you’re already dealing with an unexpected expense. But if the renovation job doesn’t hold up, that cheaper option could end up costing you more in the long run.

And that’s an ongoing frustration that we heard when we spoke to Malaysians about their home improvement and repair experiences.

One person told us they had paid an “ok” amount of money for renovations, only to be disappointed with the result.

Meanwhile, another homeowner we spoke to said that they would rather spend more money upfront for better quality overall.

So at the end of the day, people aren’t just looking for the cheapest option. They wanted to know that once the job was done, they could stop worrying about it.

So, What Actually Makes A Good Renovation?

(Pexels)

See, what goes into the renovation matters a lot too, especially the materials being used and whether they’re right for the job. So here are a few things worth checking before you agree to have work done on your home:

1. Start With The Materials

First, ask what products or materials the contractor plans to use.

Something as broad as “cement” or “grout” doesn’t tell you much on its own. Different materials are designed for different jobs, so getting the specific product name gives you a better idea of what’s actually being used and what you’re paying for.

Take Sika, for example. This Swiss-based speciality chemicals company makes products for various construction and industrial applications, so simply being told “we’re using Sika” doesn’t really tell you much. So ask for the exact product name so you’ll know what’s actually being used for the job.

2. Make Sure It Fits The Problem

The next thing to check is whether that product actually suits the renovation.

An indoor repair, for example, has different requirements from an outdoor area exposed to our tropical climate. The product used needs to be appropriate for the particular problem, surface and conditions it will have to deal with.

Product information can help here, as brands like Sika provide details on what their products are designed for and how they should be used, which gives you something more concrete to check than a general description like “waterproofing”.

3. Be Clear About The Work

Finally, make sure you know what the contractor is actually going to do.

Ask how the product will be applied, what preparation is needed and how long the repair needs to cure before the area can be used normally. Some manufacturers, including Sika, provide application guidance for contractors, so there’s a clearer process to refer to when its products are being used.

And before the work begins, check the scope, materials and total cost too. That way, you’re comparing the actual work being offered, rather than simply picking the lowest number on the quote.

A Renovation You Don’t Have To Think About Again

(Magnific)

A good home renovation should give you peace of mind knowing the work was done right and the problem has been properly resolved. And that starts with knowing what goes into the job, as well as choosing the right people and solutions to get it done.

But if you haven’t caught on yet, Sika Malaysia provides construction and maintenance solutions for different applications, while supporting professionals with the guidance they need to use them properly.

If you want to see how this works in practice, check out the video below for a closer look at Sika’s approach to getting renovations done right.

For more on Sika’s construction and home improvement offerings, you can check them out HERE, too.

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