Puccini’s Turandot Turns 100, Plus A Last Look At Katun’s Oblivium: Your KL Weekend Guide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve rounded up some of the best events around the city, from plant markets and creative pop-ups to Latin dance socials and good food. Take a look, pick your favourites, and make it a weekend to remember!

Just Chillin’ with Luckin: Garfield | Starts on 15 Oct | Order via Luckin Coffee App

Luckin Coffee Malaysia has teamed up with everyone’s favourite lazy feline icon, Garfield, for a limited-time collaboration until November. The Creme Brulee Latte hits stores on 15 October, followed by the Tiramisu Latte on 30 October. In the second phase, look out for the Toffee Hazelnut Latte on 13 November and the Black Sesame Hojicha Latte on 27 November.

The collaboration also includes merchandise such as a 2-in-1 pillow blanket, plush pouches, magnetic monitor memo boards, and magnetic collectibles. Launch dates for the merchandise will be announced on Luckin Coffee Malaysia’s social media channels.

Oblivium: A Solo Exhibition by Katun | Until 18 Oct | GMBB | 12pm-6pm | Free public event

It’s the final weekend to catch Katun’s solo exhibition “Oblivium” at the Michael Chuah Art Gallery in GMBB, which closes on 18 October. The show imagines a dystopian world where technology, extinction, and survival clash, and extends Katun’s existing Ape Universe. Through it, the artist considers what we leave behind, what we fight to preserve, and what endures once everything else has been forgotten.

Pastel Food Fiesta | 16-18 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pastel vibes, plenty of eats! The Pop-Up Club’s Pastel Food Fiesta lands this weekend, bringing together local vendors, one-of-a-kind finds, and artist performances. Bring your appetite and your tote bag.

Better Days Market 2.0 | 16-18 Oct | The Campus Ampang | 11am-10pm | Free public event

Lush greens, blooming florals, and rare plant finds are waiting to find a new home with you at Better Days Market 2.0. Browse handmade pieces, local brands, great food and drinks, and creative corners while you hunt for your next leafy treasure. Entry is free, so bring your plant-loving friends and find your Better Days at The Campus Ampang!

Obart Kolektif: Tom Tom Bak | 16 Oct-29 Nov | Hyatt Centric City Center | Free public event

Obart Kolektif, comprising CultKids, Snooky Supply, TinBoy, and Ziman Aziz, presents “Tom Tom Bak,” an exhibition exploring Malaysian culture through diverse visual styles. Drawing on the nostalgic rhythm, playful gestures, and communal spirit of the Malay nursery rhyme, the four artists reimagine the game as a celebration of the country’s culture, memory, and identity.

Black Cat Plushie Keychain Workshop | 17-18 Oct, 1 Nov | GMBB | 11.30am-1.30pm | RM85/pax

If you love bag charms, you have the opportunity to make your own black cat plushie keychain at Sama Sama Studios. No sewing experience is needed, and all materials will be provided. Remember to register your slot by scanning the QR code in the post above.

The Little Frame Workshop | 18 & 31 Oct, 1 Nov | GMBB | 3pm-5pm | RM80/pax

If plushies aren’t for you, Sama Sama Studios is also holding a Little Frame Workshop. Participants will be guided through the basics of working with polymer clay to create their own photo frame. No experience is needed, and all materials will be provided. Spots are limited, so remember to register by scanning the QR code in the post above.

Turandot | 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25 Oct | KLPAC | 8pm, 4pm | Ticketed event

KLPAC presents Turandot, the timeless tale of an icy princess who sets deadly riddles for her suitors, until one daring prince dares to challenge her. This production also celebrates 100 years since Puccini’s masterpiece premiered at La Scala in Milan on 25 April 1926. Catch it on 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, and 25 October for an evening of drama, romance, and spectacle. Get tickets on CloudJoi here.

Son Mambo Socials | 18 Oct | Jam PJ | 3pm-7pm | RM30/pax

Head over to Jam PJ for an afternoon of Latin social dancing, salsa music, and a taste of Cuba and New York. Ticket includes a free iced tea at Gerai Heritage, plus 10% off all menu items when you leave a review and follow their socials. Perks are valid for dine-in only.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.