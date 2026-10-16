Malaysia Airlines Named World’s Best MICE Airline 2026 and Asia’s Best MICE Airline 2026

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia Airlines has been named World’s Best MICE Airline and Asia’s Best MICE Airline at the 2026 World MICE Awards, marking its first wins in both categories. The recognition adds to a growing portfolio of accolades across Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), reflecting progress across its customer experience, commercial proposition and operational performance.

Presented at the World MICE Awards gala at Princess Grand Jamaica on 12 October 2026, the awards recognise Malaysia Airlines’ role in serving the international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment. The recognition also reinforces the airline’s position as a trusted partner to the travel trade, supporting confidence in its offering and providing a platform to deepen collaboration across the business events and corporate travel sectors.

Bryan Foong, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “This recognition is an important milestone for Malaysia Airlines, and one we look to build on as we continue to enhance our offering and strengthen our relationships with travel trade partners. Our progress depends on the collective efforts of teams across the Group, working together to deliver a reliable and seamless travel experience grounded in authentic Malaysian Hospitality. As we move forward, we remain focused on building partner confidence, deepening collaboration and delivering sustainable growth for the airline.”

Beyond the MICE segment, MAG and Malaysia Airlines have received recognition across different aspects of their business, spanning customer experience and brand reputation. These include recognition for MAG’s Global Contact Centre receiving the Prestige Recognition for Top CX Performance at the Contact Centre Association of Malaysia Industry Excellence Awards 2026, as well as Malaysia Airlines’ Grand Prize in the Airline Category at The Best Brand Chosen by Consumers 2026 by JoongAng Ilbo in South Korea and Outstanding Airline Brand of the Year at the Business Focus Awards 2026 in Hong Kong. These accolades add to MAG’s recent recognition at the 2026 Skytrax World Airline Awards, reflecting the breadth of recognition across the Group and its businesses.

Alongside these achievements, operational reliability remains central to the airline’s efforts to deliver consistent customer experience. The airline recorded an average year-to-date On-Time Performance (OTP) of 91.70%, reaching a high of 94.16% in September 2026. This reflects the airline’s ongoing efforts to improve operational execution and deliver greater reliability for its customers.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.