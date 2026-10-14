TikTok Launches First Regional Awards In Southeast Asia To Celebrate ‘The Ones Who Spark It’

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Today, TikTok announced the first-ever TikTok Awards Southeast Asia. The regional star-studded celebration will bring together both iconic and rising TikTok creators across the region to spotlight impactful creators and content that spark community movements.

This year, TikTok communities can vote for and support Malaysian nominees to represent their country on the Southeast Asian stage. In line with this year’s theme of ‘The Ones Who Spark It’, the TikTok Awards will have multiple phases, starting with the local voting phase from 12 October 2026 to 26 October 2026, where TikTok users across Southeast Asia will vote for their local Country Nominees across 11 categories. In each category, the top-voted local creator will proceed to the next stage as a Country Representative, who will have a chance to become one of TikTok Awards 2026’s Southeast Asia Winners.

Angga Anugrah Putra, General Manager of Content Operations, Southeast Asia, TikTok, said: “On TikTok, trends don’t just happen; they spark meaningful conversations, cultural phenomena, and real-world impact extending far beyond the screen. This year’s TikTok Awards Country Nominees have turned their creativity and passion into opportunities to build diverse communities, sustainable livelihoods, and scalable businesses. Through the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia, we aim to give Malaysian creators a regional stage where they can continue to inspire authenticity, bring joy, and spark positive impact.”

Here are TikTok Awards 2026’s Country Nominees for Malaysia:

Creator of the Year @iamadamshamil @khairulaming @sofyank96 Rising Creator of the Year @nabilnazrol @sandrahanayu @ying_warisan.malaysia Education Creator of the Year @financialfaiz @professionalbimbo @sir_asai Sports Creator of the Year @amaranas_ @foongyixin @zeemahmadd Food Creator of the Year @ananthancharan @chesayang_kitchen @inshaneats Entertainment Creator of the Year @aforarwind @harrykok @leonsmeonss Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year @gigicheoh @itsrosenicotine @khaininakhalil Lifestyle Creator of the Year @aminxabid @deadpudds @norpadilahdiycrafter Popular Video of the Year @cloutykee – Emotions Challenge @makkiahferryofficial – Not your Average Aunty @moseswck – No Chill Reaction TikTok LIVE Creator of the Year @akakbiasa @ikhmaln0ur @jo.ppc1231 TikTok Shop Creator of the Year @moncherilive @sallywhoo @yang

To vote for your Country Nominees to become Country Representatives at the TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026, please follow these simple steps:

Log in to the TikTok app. Search #TikTokAwardsSEA using the TikTok in-app search bar or click this LINK (via mobile device) to access the in-app microsite. Tap on the corresponding “Vote” buttons to support your favourite creators.

Each user has at least 15 votes per day to use on any of the Country Nominees across all categories. Multiple votes per nominee or category are allowed.

The voting phase for TikTok Awards Country Nominees ends at 11:59PM on 26 October 2026, so vote now!

TikTok Awards Country Representatives will be announced on 6 November 2026.

TikTok Awards Southeast Asia Winners will be announced on 27 November 2026 in Bali, Indonesia.

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