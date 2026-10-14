No Run, But Plenty To Do! Here’s What Went Down At HKL’s World Heart Day Event With OXYENERGY

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A fun run might have been the main attraction, but there was still plenty to do at Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s (HKL) World Heart Day Fun Run 2026, from free health screenings to CPR sessions and aerobics.

Held at Perdana Botanical Gardens on Saturday, 10 October, the event was originally planned to feature a 3KM fun run and a 1KM kids’ run. However, both were cancelled due to the worsening haze, which had affected air quality across parts of Malaysia.

On 9 October, Malay Mail reported that nine monitoring stations recorded Air Pollutant Index (API) readings above 180.

With the runs off the programme, attendees could still explore the event’s other activities, including health screenings, fitness sessions and booths from various sponsors, among them OXYENERGY.

First Stop? The Free Health Checks

One of the event’s practical highlights was its free health screening service, which allowed attendees to check several health indicators in one place.

The screenings covered body composition, blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. Those who wanted to understand their results better could also visit a doctor consultation booth for further advice.

It was a useful reminder that keeping tabs on your health involves more than just stepping on a weighing scale. These checks can offer a broader picture of your health and help you identify anything that may need further attention.

CPR Sessions And Aerobics Kept Things Moving

There was more to the morning than health screenings, with CPR sessions and an aerobics session also featured in the programme.

The CPR sessions introduced an important lifesaving skill that can help someone respond when another person experiences cardiac arrest. CPR helps maintain blood flow until further medical assistance can take over, making it a useful skill for members of the public to learn.

Meanwhile, the aerobics session brought some movement back into the morning’s activities. Even without the planned run, attendees could still get active and take part in a group workout.

Between learning how to respond to an emergency and getting moving through aerobics, the activities offered attendees different ways to participate beyond the original running programme.

Bringing Health And Wellness Together

Alongside the health and fitness activities, attendees could also visit booths set up by the event’s sponsors, including OXYENERGY.

The New Zealand wellness brand, which offers health supplements, sports nutrition and wellness products, had a dedicated booth where visitors could explore its offerings and take part in interactive activities.

OXYENERGY was among the brands supporting the event, which brought together health screenings, educational sessions and fitness activities to mark World Heart Day.

Although the 3KM fun run and 1KM kids’ run did not go ahead, attendees could still get health screenings, learn about CPR and join the aerobics session, making the morning worthwhile even without the planned runs.

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