NEXAL Launches In Malaysia With RM1,099 Tablet, AI-Powered Earbuds, And Smartwatches

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NEXAL has officially entered the Malaysian market with a new range of smart devices, led by an affordable tablet designed for productivity on the go and earbuds built to deliver clearer calls in noisy environments.

Launched on 13 October, the outdoor technology brand introduced the NEXAL Pad, NEXAL Earbuds and NEXAL Watch Series as the first step towards establishing a connected device ecosystem for Malaysian consumers.

The brand targets people who spend their days in the city but enjoy exploring beyond it, focusing on practical technology designed to keep up with everyday activities.

NEXAL Pad Packs A 10,000mAh Battery And 2.5K Display

Pic: Shahril / TRP

The NEXAL Pad is designed for users who want to work, study or enjoy entertainment without being tied to a traditional workstation.

It features an 11-inch 2.5K display for sharp visuals, alongside a 10,000mAh battery intended to support extended use throughout the day. When the battery runs low, its 33W fast-charging capability helps users get back to their tasks sooner.

The tablet also supports Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity, allowing users to insert a SIM card and access mobile data when a Wi-Fi connection is unavailable or unreliable. This could come in handy for those working remotely from cafes, travelling or commuting.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

For productivity, the device comes with an AI-powered suite designed to help users capture meeting notes, organise ideas and work across different languages.

An included keyboard also allows users to switch between a conventional tablet setup and a more laptop-like working experience without needing to purchase a separate keyboard.

Under the hood, the NEXAL Pad runs on a MediaTek Helio G200 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Available in Obsidian Grey and Aurora Green, the tablet has a recommended retail price of RM1,099.

NEXAL Earbuds Focus On Clearer Calls

Pic: Shahril / TRP

For those who frequently take calls while travelling or working in shared spaces, NEXAL is introducing earbuds designed to prioritise vocal clarity.

The NEXAL Earbuds use three technologies to help users communicate in noisy environments, including cafes, shared offices and public transport.

Its Bone Voiceprint AI Call technology uses bone vibrations to help identify the wearer’s voice and distinguish it from surrounding noise.

Meanwhile, Three Mic Hybrid Noise Reduction uses three microphones to capture voice signals while reducing background interference. The earbuds also feature active noise cancellation (ANC).

Pic: Shahril / TRP

The third technology, VPU Voice Enhancement, is designed to strengthen voice transmission so users can be heard more clearly, even when the surrounding environment gets noisy.

Beyond calls, the earbuds feature a 13mm dynamic driver with a graphene composite diaphragm, which NEXAL says delivers deeper bass and fuller sound for music, videos and other entertainment.

Transparency Mode allows users to remain aware of surrounding sounds while listening, while in-ear detection adds convenience by responding to whether the earbuds are being worn.

The NEXAL Earbuds are available in Midnight Black and Glacier White, with a recommended retail price of RM199.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Where To Buy The NEXAL Pad In Malaysia

The NEXAL Pad went on sale on 13 October through Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and selected authorised retail stores.

Priced at RM1,099, the tablet comes with additional benefits valued at up to RM359, comprising an included NEXAL keyboard worth RM299 and six months of AI productivity tools worth RM60.

The NEXAL Earbuds are priced at RM199. However, the launch information provided does not specify their availability date or the platforms where they can be purchased.

With its first Malaysian launch, NEXAL is looking to build a presence beyond individual gadgets by developing a connected range of devices aimed at consumers seeking practical technology for work, entertainment and everyday life.

NEXAL Watch Series Adds Two Smartwatches For Different Lifestyles

Pic: Shahril / TRP

NEXAL’s Malaysian lineup also includes two smartwatches designed for different needs, with the NEXAL Watch Sport catering to outdoor enthusiasts and the standard NEXAL Watch aimed at everyday use.

NEXAL Watch Sport

Pic: Shahril / TRP

The NEXAL Watch Sport is the more rugged option, featuring a titanium case and a 1.48-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 480 x 480 pixels and peak brightness of 1,000 nits for visibility outdoors.

It comes with dual-band GPS for more precise route tracking, making it suitable for activities such as hiking, running and cycling. The smartwatch also has a 5ATM water-resistance rating and supports more than 100 sports modes.

Other features include Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and sleep monitoring.

Powering the device is a 530mAh battery, which NEXAL claims can last up to 30 days on a single charge.

The NEXAL Watch Sport is available in Malaysia for RM599.

NEXAL Watch

Pic: Shahril / TRP

For users looking for a smartwatch for everyday activities, the standard NEXAL Watch features a larger 2.01-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

It offers built-in GPS for activity and route tracking, alongside a 5ATM water-resistance rating and support for more than 170 sports modes.

The smartwatch also includes Bluetooth calling, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking and sleep monitoring.

Its 400mAh battery is rated for up to 15 days of use on a single charge, according to the manufacturer.

The standard NEXAL Watch is priced at RM399 in Malaysia.

Both models are available through NEXAL’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, as well as selected physical retail outlets.

Find out more about Nexal’s devices on their official website HERE.

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