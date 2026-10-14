Jay Chou Brings His Creative Vision to vivo Ahead Of The vivo X500 Series’ Malaysia Debut

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vivo welcomes Mandopop icon Jay Chou as its Imaging Ambassador ahead of the vivo X500 Series’ Malaysian launch on 27 October. Featuring the X500 Pro Max, the collaboration brings together an artist whose music has connected generations with vivo’s passion for helping people capture the moments that move them.

Jay’s connection to imaging extends beyond appearing in front of the camera. Through directing music videos and exploring photography, he has developed a creative voice that connects music with visual storytelling. In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, he described directing music videos as an outlet for expressing his artistic ideas, while recognising photography as a form of creativity in everyday life. This interest behind the lens adds a personal dimension to his role as vivo Imaging Ambassador.

That connection comes to life in the collaboration, from Jay’s immersive unboxing of the X500 Pro Max to a campaign film revisiting the nostalgia of “晴天” (“Sunny Day”) through a reimagined storyline. A separate travel film featuring Jay extends the creative theme to discovering and recording new experiences, connecting the emotion of his music with the stories people can tell through their own images.

As both a performer and a visual storyteller, Jay offers a natural link between the excitement on stage and the desire to preserve it. Ahead of its Malaysian debut, the X500 Pro Max builds on the X Series’ positioning as The Ultimate Concert Phone, inviting audiences to capture the expressions, atmosphere and personal memories that make a live performance unforgettable, long after the final encore.

At the heart of the vivo X500 Series is the vivo X500 Pro Max, which combines a 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Zoom with the 400mm equivalent vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra. This advanced setup lets users zoom in on performers, capture their expressions and pick up the finer details on stage, even from a distance. Whether it’s a close-up of an artist mid-performance or a memorable moment under the spotlight, users can capture the details that make each concert unique.

The vivo X500 Pro Max also introduces Auto Framing Fancam Video, designed to keep the subject within the frame for a more engaging recording experience. Whether capturing a favourite performer on stage or recording memorable moments at a live show, this feature helps users create fancam videos with greater ease and flexibility.

For fast paced performances, Super Stage AF Tracking Video further enhances the concert recording experience by helping maintain focus on performers as they move across the stage. Together, these imaging capabilities reinforce the vivo X500 Pro Max’s positioning as the ultimate concert phone, bringing users closer to the action and helping them capture more of every performance.

Joining the vivo X500 Pro Max are the vivo X500 Pro and vivo X500, completing the upcoming X500 Series lineup. With its focus on flagship imaging and enhanced concert photography capabilities, the series continues vivo’s commitment to helping users capture and relive meaningful moments through their smartphones.

Pre-Order now

Pre-order the vivo X500 series today and unlock total benefits worth RM4,300, including an exclusive rebate of up to RM1,000, vivo Store Member benefits worth up to RM2,460 when you log in, and an extra RM150 SPayLater rebate.

Every purchase gives you a chance to win concert tickets to Jay Chou’s “Carnival II” World Tour 2027 in Malaysia.



For more information, visit the https://www.vivo.com/my or follow vivo Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

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