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Ninso Goes 24 Hours At 4 Outlets, Malaysians Ask For More
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Ninso Goes 24 Hours At 4 Outlets, Malaysians Ask For More

Ninso outlets in Gombak, Muar, Temerloh and Sungai Petani have been open 24 hours since 1 Oct. Customers welcomed the move, with some asking for a 24-hour outlet in their own areas.

by
October 13, 2026
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In Brief
  • Ninso announced four outlets will operate 24 hours daily from 1 October, covering Selangor, Johor, Pahang, and Kedah.
  • The move caters to shoppers needing early morning essentials, late-night trips, or last-minute purchases at any hour.
  • Netizens welcomed the news, requesting more 24-hour outlets in areas like Sarawak, Kota Warisan, and Sungai Lalang.

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Ninso announced that four of its outlets would operate 24 hours a day starting 1 October.

The discount retailer shared the news in a Facebook post on 30 September.

The four outlets are:

  • Ninso Gombak, Selangor
  • Ninso Sungai Abong, Muar, Johor
  • Ninso Taman Bahagia, Temerloh, Pahang
  • Ninso Sungai Petani, Kedah

Ninso said selected outlets now officially operate 24 hours a day.

It added that shoppers can drop by for early morning essentials, late-night trips or last-minute purchases.

Malaysians Welcome The Move

“Good news,” one commenter wrote. Others asked Ninso to bring 24-hour operations closer to them.

One commenter asked when Sarawak will get a 24-hour outlet.

Another asked for a 24-hour Ninso at Kota Warisan.

A third asked Ninso to open a branch in Sungai Lalang, Sungai Petani. The commenter said travelling to Taman Intan or Gurun is too far.

Ninso replied to the Kota Warisan and Sungai Lalang requests, thanking the commenters for their suggestions and asking them to stay tuned.

Ninso offers packaged foods, groceries, and health and beauty products.

Ninso says it carries over 15,000 products, with prices starting from RM2.60 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM2.80 in Sabah and Sarawak.

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