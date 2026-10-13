Ninso Goes 24 Hours At 4 Outlets, Malaysians Ask For More
Ninso outlets in Gombak, Muar, Temerloh and Sungai Petani have been open 24 hours since 1 Oct. Customers welcomed the move, with some asking for a 24-hour outlet in their own areas.
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In Brief
- Ninso announced four outlets will operate 24 hours daily from 1 October, covering Selangor, Johor, Pahang, and Kedah.
- The move caters to shoppers needing early morning essentials, late-night trips, or last-minute purchases at any hour.
- Netizens welcomed the news, requesting more 24-hour outlets in areas like Sarawak, Kota Warisan, and Sungai Lalang.