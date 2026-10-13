Ninso Goes 24 Hours At 4 Outlets, Malaysians Ask For More

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Ninso announced that four of its outlets would operate 24 hours a day starting 1 October.

The discount retailer shared the news in a Facebook post on 30 September.

The four outlets are:

Ninso Gombak, Selangor

Ninso Sungai Abong, Muar, Johor

Ninso Taman Bahagia, Temerloh, Pahang

Ninso Sungai Petani, Kedah

Ninso said selected outlets now officially operate 24 hours a day.

It added that shoppers can drop by for early morning essentials, late-night trips or last-minute purchases.

Malaysians Welcome The Move

“Good news,” one commenter wrote. Others asked Ninso to bring 24-hour operations closer to them.

One commenter asked when Sarawak will get a 24-hour outlet.

Another asked for a 24-hour Ninso at Kota Warisan.

A third asked Ninso to open a branch in Sungai Lalang, Sungai Petani. The commenter said travelling to Taman Intan or Gurun is too far.

Ninso replied to the Kota Warisan and Sungai Lalang requests, thanking the commenters for their suggestions and asking them to stay tuned.

Ninso offers packaged foods, groceries, and health and beauty products.

Ninso says it carries over 15,000 products, with prices starting from RM2.60 in Peninsular Malaysia and RM2.80 in Sabah and Sarawak.

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