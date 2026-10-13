Grand Millennium KL Guests Get 10% Off At Hock Kee Kopitiam’s 24 Outlets Nationwide
Hotel guests now get 10% off at all 24 outlets of Hock Kee Kopitiam — a Johor-born, Halal-certified chain known for nasi lemak, laksa and kopi — in a small perk that hints at something bigger: a push to connect tourists with real Malaysian food culture during Visit Malaysia 2026–2027.
Credit: Grand Millennium KL
In Brief
- Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur guests enjoy a 10% dining discount at all 24 Hock Kee Kopitiam outlets nationwide.
- Both brands are exploring a joint guest package and potentially bringing Hock Kee dishes into the hotel's dining options.