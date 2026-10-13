Grand Millennium KL Guests Get 10% Off At Hock Kee Kopitiam’s 24 Outlets Nationwide

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Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur has teamed up with homegrown kopitiam chain Hock Kee Kopitiam so hotel guests can enjoy a proper Malaysian breakfast.

The partnership begins with a 10% dining privilege for Grand Millennium guests at all Hock Kee outlets. It’s a simple perk, but a handy one for visitors who want to try everyday Malaysian comfort food beyond the hotel.

Hock Kee started in Johor Bahru in 2018 and now has 24 outlets nationwide. It is known for nasi lemak, laksa and kopi, all freshly prepared to order, and it is Halal-certified. Its tagline, “One Table, All Malaysians”, reflects the spirit of Muhibbah, or harmony and togetherness.

From right to left: Nick Ng, Founder of Hock Kee Kopitiam; Mohd Akbal Setia, Deputy Director General at Tourism Malaysia and Head of Secretariat Visit Malaysia 2026-2027; and Jim Khoo, General Manager of Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur. Pics: Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur.

Both brands are also exploring a jointly curated guest package and the possibility of bringing Hock Kee favourites, such as its signature laksa, into the hotel’s own dining. Further details will be rolled out gradually.

We want our guests to take home not just memories of their stay, but also a deeper appreciation of Kuala Lumpur. Jim Khoo, General Manager of Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur

Hock Kee’s egg tarts. Pic: Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur

Keropok Lekor. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP Crispy yam. Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

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