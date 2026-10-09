Ghost Stories, Unrehearsed Theatre, Sneakers And Folklore: Your Weekend Has No Excuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From a two-day festival to folklore, crafts, comedy and improv, this weekend has it all. LahLahLand 2026 takes over MIECC, The Mines, with sneakers, food, concerts, esports, skateboarding and three new segments.

Prefer something more laid-back? Hear folklore and legends at Hikayat Fandom’s Saturday storytelling sessions, make something at Thinking on Box’s workshops at GMBB, or browse and borak at the Borak Place market. Comedy fans can catch true spooky encounters told with a funny twist, while theatre lovers can watch five actors perform a script they’ve never seen, live and unrehearsed.

Saturday Storytelling Session | Every Saturday in Oct | GMBB | 3pm-4pm | Free public event

Gather the family every Saturday this month for Hikayat Fandom’s storytelling sessions at GMBB. Storytellers Ninot Aziz, Cikgu Ean, Ummi Sham, Dr Wan J, Teacher Mazny and Pak Pen will bring local folklore, hikayat, legends and traditional tales to life.

True Horror Stories Vol 4 | 9 Oct | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Asian horror stories are scarier, and this Saturday, comedians will share their true spooky encounters with a funny twist. Laughing in the face of fear is the Malaysian way, after all! Got a spooky story of your own? Submit it anonymously, and it might be shared on stage.

The Borak Place | 9-11 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

It’s Borak Place week! The market is finally here, offering a fun space to chat, laugh, eat, and make memories with friends and family. Come on down and join the fun.

Nijifest | 9-11 Oct | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

ACG Base is celebrating its first anniversary in Lalaport with Nijifest, a three-day festival featuring all things anime. There’ll be games, live performances to catch, and plenty of merchandise to discover.

Flower Box Workshop | 10 Oct | Rubics Club Studio | 2pm-4pm | RM140/pax

Trade in your screen time for something a little more floral. Join the Flower Box Workshop for a relaxed afternoon of flower arranging with Petite Fleur and Teman Girls! The studio will be buzzing with summery vibes, so expect sunshine-yellow blooms, songs playing in the background, and a glass of fresh juice in hand. No experience needed; just come curious, create your own flower box, and enjoy a good afternoon with great company. To reserve your spot, fill out the Google Form here.

Unrehearsed | 10 Oct | MoPAC PJ | 8pm | Ticketed event

What happens when you hand five actors a script and push them on stage with zero prep? Chaos, comedy, and (hopefully) a great show. Come watch it unfold live.

LahLahLand 2026 | 10-11 Oct | MIECC, The Mines | 10am-10pm | Ticketed entry

LahLahLand is back and bigger than ever this 10 and 11 October at MIECC, The Mines. Along with crowd favourites SneakerLAH, MakanLAH, ConcertLAH, EsportsLAH and SkateLAH, this year adds three brand new segments: CardsLAH, LariLAH and WatchesLAH. Browse the Marketplace by SantaiMaa, catch live performances, score product drops and exclusive collabs, and join in the competitions and food. Get your tickets from the official website here.

Oblivium: A Solo Exhibition by Katun | 10-18 Oct | GMBB | 12pm-6pm | Free public event

Katun will be holding a solo exhibition “Oblivium” at the Michael Chuah Art Gallery in GMBB until 18 October. Oblivium presents a dystopian world where technology, extinction, and survival collide. It’s also an expansion of Katun’s established Ape Universe. The exhibition reflects on what we leave behind, what we struggle to protect, and what remains when everything is forgotten.

Arts & Craft Workshops | Whole of October | GMBB | Ticketed event

Get creative this month at Thinking on Box, GMBB, where workshops include zine-making, nasi lemak mini magnets, mini bead bouquets, and a glow workshop. In the glow workshop, participants can choose to make glowing butterflies, mandalas, or create their own masterpiece. To book your spots, scan the QR code in the post above.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.