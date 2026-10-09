Aesop’s Fragrant Fables Turns Perfume Into Stories About Life

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Some fragrances remind us of a person, a place or a particular moment in our lives. Others become part of our everyday rituals, worn almost instinctively before heading out the door.

But what if a fragrance could do more than simply smell good, what if it could also leave us with something to think about?

That is the idea behind Fragrant Fables, Aesop’s latest chapter in its fragrance collection, bringing together the art of perfumery and the world of literature.

Each fragrance is accompanied by a poetic narrative that explores themes of trust, resilience, authenticity and the ways we navigate change.

Available in Malaysia from September 1, 2026, the collection spans 12 Eau de Parfum fragrances, with Unforeseen Aer joining the line-up from October 1.

Rather than focusing solely on scent profiles, Aesop invites fragrance enthusiasts to consider the ideas and emotions behind each composition.

When Fragrance Meets Storytelling

Inspired by Aesop’s namesake, the ancient Greek fabulist, Fragrant Fables reimagines the stories behind the brand’s existing fragrances as short, fable-like poems.

Each narrative centres on a question relevant to modern life.

Evoking Eidesis, for instance, explores authenticity and challenges us to look beyond surface appearances, while Tacit Truths considers how trust can strengthen our connections with others.

Elsewhere, Eternal Karst reflects on resilience in times of change, while Journey to Ouranon explores reinvention as an opportunity for new beginnings.

The stories appear on the fragrance boxes, offering a moment of reflection alongside the usual ritual of selecting and wearing a scent.

It is a thoughtful approach for a brand that has spent two decades developing fragrances inspired by human experiences, botanical ingredients and unexpected creative references.

The Art Of Blending Unexpected Notes

At the heart of the collection is Aesop’s distinctive approach to perfumery, which combines aromatic botanical extracts with carefully constructed accords.

Each fragrance features two key elements: a Radical Ingredient, a botanical extract that brings its own distinctive character to the composition, and a Fabulist Accord, a blend of three ingredients designed to evoke an imagined scent.

In Above Us, Steorra, for example, cardamom provides a warm, spicy character, while frankincense, labdanum and vanilla bean come together to evoke the richness of amber.

Tacit Truths takes a greener direction, with basil at its centre, complemented by notes of yuzu, vetiver and fennel. Meanwhile, Silently, Hwyl draws on frankincense alongside cedar, hinoki and thyme to evoke the atmosphere of a forest.

The result is a collection that moves across different olfactory families while retaining the brand’s signature balance of aromatic complexity and natural character.

A Familiar Bottle, With A New Touch

The Fragrant Fables collection also introduces an updated take on Aesop’s recognisable amber glass bottle.

While retaining its understated aesthetic, the new design features a taller silhouette, a domed base and a textured cap inspired by basalt rock, a material found widely across Melbourne, where Aesop was founded.

The fragrance names appear in metallic amber lettering, accompanied by an embossed insignia on the glass. The updated bottle also features a removable atomiser, making it easier to recycle.

It is a subtle evolution that complements the collection’s literary inspiration without straying too far from the brand’s familiar design language.

Meet Unforeseen Aer, A Fragrance About Imperfection

The newest addition to the collection is Unforeseen Aer, which explores a deceptively simple question: how might change enrich us?

Its accompanying fable follows a gentle wind that initially fears the disruption it might cause, only to discover the beauty and possibilities that emerge from its movements.

That idea carries through to the fragrance itself, a nonconformist interpretation of the classic fougère fragrance family.

Nutmeg serves as its Radical Ingredient, bringing warmth and complexity to a Fabulist Accord of geranium, lavandin and rosemary. Together, the notes create an aromatic profile that balances crisp herbal freshness with a textured, spicy character.

Rather than presenting imperfection as something to be corrected, Unforeseen Aer encourages a different perspective: that unexpected turns and moments of disorder can sometimes lead to meaningful discoveries.

Available in Malaysia from October 1, 2026, the fragrance extends the collection’s broader invitation to approach familiar ideas with curiosity.

Ultimately, Fragrant Fables is less about following a particular fragrance trend and more about finding a scent that resonates on a personal level.

By pairing botanical compositions with stories that invite reflection, Aesop gives its fragrances another dimension, one that leaves room for interpretation, just as a good piece of literature does.

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