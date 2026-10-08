Malaysian Creators Celebrate Sports At The First Local TikTok ClubHouse

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During the recent race weekend, TikTok hosted its inaugural TikTok ClubHouse in Malaysia to provide local creators with an opportunity to celebrate their passion for sports closer to the action.

It was the first time the global discovery platform brought the TikTok ClubHouse experience to Malaysia, featuring an immersive series of events that connected creators with real-world community engagements.

Nikhil Rolla, Malaysia General Manager of Global Business Solutions at TikTok, said: “The recent TikTok ClubHouse experience empowered our creators to connect with a community that shared their passion for sports. We hope that through this opportunity, creators can spark meaningful conversations beyond the screen and inspire more active lifestyles among the local community.”

A survey conducted by Kearney of nearly a thousand Malaysians using TikTok weekly found that sport is among the top 10 most-engaged content categories on the platform locally. The study also revealed that 79% of respondents used TikTok to discover hobbies.

At the recent TikTok ClubHouse, creators also had the chance to engage directly with prominent Malaysian motorsport athlete Alex Yoong for expert insights and a deeper appreciation of the sport.

“Motorsport is about much more than what happens on race day. Tremendous preparation, discipline, and teamwork go into every moment on the track. It was encouraging to see Malaysian TikTok creators soaking up the sport firsthand. When we make sports accessible and relatable, we can inspire more people to be active,” said Alex.

Local creators who attended the recent TikTok ClubHouse included @yang,

@mikaelaqistina, @raphael.sli, @rasyiqahjohan, @dhabita, @malika.johan, @triiseya, @fruityfatty, @azfarherii, @leonsmeonss, and others.

Mikaela Qistina, a Malaysian singer, TikTok creator, and motorsport enthusiast, said: “Sport can be a gateway to discovering much more than competition. It teaches us about resilience, focus, and the passion to stay active in the sports you choose. This unforgettable TikTok ClubHouse experience gave me a deeper appreciation of everything that goes into the detail of the sport. I hope to inspire my community to look beyond just simply watching and find their own ways to stay active.

Dhabita Auji, a local TikTok creator and lifelong active lifestyle enthusiast, said: “Sport brings Malaysians of every background together. You don’t have to be an athlete to belong in it. Being a fan is often the first step towards getting active yourself. When we share our passion for sports, we can inspire spectators to become participants.”

For more insights on Malaysian creators on TikTok, please visit the official website here.

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