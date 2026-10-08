IKEA’s Sorted Lah! Open House Turns Everyday Home Chaos Into A Giant Sorting Game

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If your home has that one drawer, cupboard or corner where everything goes to disappear, IKEA has apparently decided it is time to intervene.

IKEA Malaysia’s Sorted Lah! Open House is opening its doors across four weekends, turning its stores into a playground of home inspiration, activities and hands-on challenges.

Inspired by the idea of “A place for everything and everyone,” the experience brings together play, design, music, books and family activities throughout the IKEA store.

At the centre of it all is The Sorting Escape, where familiar home problems are transformed into hands-on challenges for visitors to solve using IKEA ideas and solutions.

Beyond The Sorting Escape, visitors can also explore a range of experiences built around the different ways people enjoy spending time at home, whether that means playing, listening, reading, designing, creating or simply meeting up with people.

The idea is simple: when everything has a place, there is more room for the things we actually enjoy, and, more importantly, the people we enjoy them with.

THE SORTING ESCAPE

Families and friends can team up for The Sorting Escape, a hands-on storage challenge bookable through a dedicated microsite, where every team’s score goes up on a live scoreboard and the top teams return on the final weekend to compete for the title of King of Storage.

So are you ready to embark on an IKEA adventure over these next few weekends? Here are other things you can expect.

THE LISTENING LOUNGE

At all IKEA stores for the next four weekends, from 10am to 10pm, pick a vinyl record and enjoy the flow of music at a cosy IKEA living room.

If live performances are more up your alley, all you have to do is find a place to sit and enjoy local artists bringing their sounds to a cozy set up.

Saturday, 17 Oct, 6pm

Damansara: lucidrari

Cheras: Zynakal

Tebrau: Bunga

Batu Kawan: CLAUDIA

Saturday, 31 Oct, 6pm

Damansara: ALYPH

Cheras: Midnight Fusic

Tebrau: Najwa Latif

Batu Kawan: FUGŌ

THE DESIGN TABLE

Are you trying to change up your space but you’ve gotten stuck trying to figure out that one little corner? Browsing online hasn’t done much but pile up your idea board with no direction yet. How about taking a photo of that corner and have a sit down wih local interior designers to get you moving?

Sunday, 11 Oct, 2pm – 3pm

Damansara: Adrien Kent

Cheras: Aaput

Tebrau: Kashfi Emir

Batu Kawan: Shin Chang

Sunday, 25 Oct, 2pm – 3pm

Damansara: Kashfi Emir

Cheras: Adrien Kent

Tebrau: Shin Chang

Batu Kawan: Aaput

WHAT ELSE?

There’s a bookshelf of reading materials where you can pick up a book, find a spot and read for a spell. The Great Book Club is happening on 24 and 31 October across all IKEA stores from 12 to 2pm.

You can also say hello to IKEA friends for a family-friendly meet and greet.

Happening every Saturday and Sunday at all IKEA stores at 12pm, 2pm, 6pm and 8pm.

Plan Your Visit:

IKEA Sorted Lah! Open House, happening every weekend from 10 October to 1 November 2026, at IKEA stores nationwide.

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