IKEA’s Sorted Lah! Open House Turns Everyday Home Chaos Into A Giant Sorting Game

Beyond The Sorting Escape, visitors can also explore a range of experiences built around the different ways people enjoy spending time at home, whether that means playing, listening, reading, designing, creating or simply meeting up with people.
The idea is simple: when everything has a place, there is more room for the things we actually enjoy, and, more importantly, the people we enjoy them with.
THE SORTING ESCAPE
Families and friends can team up for The Sorting Escape, a hands-on storage challenge bookable through a dedicated microsite, where every team’s score goes up on a live scoreboard and the top teams return on the final weekend to compete for the title of King of Storage.
So are you ready to embark on an IKEA adventure over these next few weekends? Here are other things you can expect.
THE LISTENING LOUNGE
At all IKEA stores for the next four weekends, from 10am to 10pm, pick a vinyl record and enjoy the flow of music at a cosy IKEA living room.
If live performances are more up your alley, all you have to do is find a place to sit and enjoy local artists bringing their sounds to a cozy set up.
Saturday, 17 Oct, 6pm Damansara: lucidrari Cheras: Zynakal Tebrau: Bunga Batu Kawan: CLAUDIA
Are you trying to change up your space but you’ve gotten stuck trying to figure out that one little corner? Browsing online hasn’t done much but pile up your idea board with no direction yet. How about taking a photo of that corner and have a sit down wih local interior designers to get you moving?
Sunday, 11 Oct, 2pm – 3pm Damansara: Adrien Kent Cheras: Aaput Tebrau: Kashfi Emir Batu Kawan: Shin Chang
Sunday, 25 Oct, 2pm – 3pm Damansara: Kashfi Emir Cheras: Adrien Kent Tebrau: Shin Chang Batu Kawan: Aaput
WHAT ELSE?
There’s a bookshelf of reading materials where you can pick up a book, find a spot and read for a spell. The Great Book Club is happening on 24 and 31 October across all IKEA stores from 12 to 2pm.
You can also say hello to IKEA friends for a family-friendly meet and greet.
Happening every Saturday and Sunday at all IKEA stores at 12pm, 2pm, 6pm and 8pm.
Plan Your Visit:
IKEA Sorted Lah! Open House, happening every weekend from 10 October to 1 November 2026, at IKEA stores nationwide.