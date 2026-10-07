The Batik Shirt Anwar Wore At The Bahrain GP Was Available To The Public — Here Is How It Was Made

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The Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend also had a fashion moment, when Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim showed up in a red batik shirt by Batik Boutique.

The shirt featured a custom batik pattern inspired by the design of the Bahrain circuit, blending the world of motorsport and the heritage of batik.

The long-sleeved red batik shirt made two appearances on Anwar: first on race day, then at the podium ceremony where he handed out the trophies. Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari joined in, sporting the same shirt.

Batik Boutique shows the thought process behind the design

Bahrain GP approached Batik Boutique with several objectives. The merchandise should represent the F1 event in Malaysia while offering something different from the usual branded apparel.

The goal was to create custom batik shirts that feel exclusive, refined, locally connected, and event-appropriate. Most importantly, it had to be something people would be proud to wear.

For Batik Boutique, the creative challenge lay in reimagining the Bahrain circuit logo through the language of batik, while creating a design that flatters both men and women and remains faithful to the spirit of the event.

To achieve this, Batik Boutique’s design team studied the Bahrain circuit logo and explored how its shapes, lines, and movement could be translated into a batik-inspired pattern.

The team also made long-sleeved shirts for both genders, giving the shirts a more elevated and versatile look compared to the standard event T-shirts.

The end result is a long-sleeved red batik shirt, which made its debut on Anwar at the Sepang International Circuit during the Bahrain GP. Fans and visitors could pick up the shirt at the event for themselves too.

For Batik Boutique, the project is a reminder that corporate and event merchandise need not be merely useful. It can be beautiful and carry real purpose too.

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