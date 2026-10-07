Sunway Ipoh Mall Already 80% Leased Ahead Of 2027 Opening

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Ipoh is getting a major new shopping destination, and it looks like plenty of brands are already eager to be part of it.

Sunway Ipoh Mall, which is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2027, is already 80% leased, with 25 key brands and concepts confirmed for the new development.

The RM1 billion mall will span 1.2 million sq ft of net lettable area across four retail floors, with around 400 shops.

According to Sunway Malls, about 100 brands are expected to make their first appearance in Perak at the mall, while 25% of its retail lots will be occupied by brands entering the state for the first time.

“The 80% leasing commitment ahead of opening reflects the demand we are seeing for quality retail space in Ipoh. While Perak has an established consumer and tourism base, there remains considerable room for a large-scale retail destination with the right mix of brands, dining, leisure and experiences. Sunway Ipoh Mall allows us to address that opportunity while giving our business partners access to a market that remains relatively underserved,” said HC Chan, Group Managing Director of Sunway Malls.

HC Chan, Group Managing Director of Sunway Malls, announces 100 brands will be making their first appearance in Perak through Sunway Ipoh Mall.

Among the brands already confirmed are MUJI, LC Waikiki, TopTen10, Brands Outlet, Decathlon, Estée Lauder Companies, Harvey Norman, HOOGA, JD Sports, L’Oréal Group, MAP Active, Padini, Popular, The Parenthood, Valiram Group and UNIQLO.

UNIQLO will also open its largest store in Perak at Sunway Ipoh Mall.

The mall’s anchor tenants include Parkson Elite, Village Grocer, TGV Cinemas, Mr D.I.Y. Plus, Sunway Ice Rink, Sunway Ipoh Exhibition Centre and Sunway Megalanes.

More Than Just Shopping

Sunway Ipoh Mall is being positioned as more than just another shopping centre, with a mix of retail, dining, entertainment and leisure attractions.

The development will feature Perak’s first ice-skating rink, a 36-lane bowling centre, multipurpose sports facilities, an exhibition centre and a 10-hall cinema with around 1,500 seats.

There will also be a Gourmet Garden offering indoor and outdoor dining, with its design taking inspiration from the greenery and limestone landscape around Tambun.

With 2,950 parking bays, including 100 EV charging bays, the mall is also being positioned as a potential stopover for interstate travellers.

Located around five minutes from the North-South Expressway via the Tambun exit, Sunway Malls describes the development as a new-generation R&R destination that combines the traditional stopover with shopping, food and entertainment.

Part Of A Bigger Sunway City

The mall is part of the 1,350-acre Sunway City Ipoh integrated township, which already includes attractions and facilities such as Lost World of Tambun, The Banjaran Hotsprings Retreat, Sunway Medical Centre Ipoh and Sunway College Ipoh.

Future developments include Sunway University, a new hotel and convention centre.

“Ipoh presents a compelling opportunity for us, supported by an established local consumer base, a strong tourism economy and the continued development of Sunway City Ipoh. Sunway Ipoh Mall sits at the heart of this integrated township, bringing retail, dining, entertainment and community experiences together with hospitality, tourism, education and healthcare. The strong commitment from our retail partners reinforces our confidence in the mall’s potential to unlock new growth for Ipoh and the wider Northern region,” said Chai Wen Yew, Chief Executive Officer of Sunway Malls Northern Region.

Sunway Ipoh Mall will anchor the next growth phase of Sunway City Ipoh as shared by Chai Wen Yew, CEO of Sunway Malls Northern Region.

Sunway City Ipoh currently has a gross development value of RM2 billion, with another RM4 billion planned over the next 10 to 15 years.

Sunway Malls said the strong leasing response reflects the demand for larger-scale, quality retail space in Ipoh.

“The 80% leasing commitment ahead of opening reflects the demand we are seeing for quality retail space in Ipoh,” said Sunway Malls Group Managing Director HC Chan.

The mall will also expand Sunway Malls’ presence in Northern Malaysia alongside Sunway Carnival Mall in Penang.

Sunway Malls currently operates 11 malls, with another five in its pipeline over the next three years, bringing its planned portfolio to 16 malls.

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