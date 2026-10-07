Hold Up, Since When Did Red Become The Colour That Says “Go”? 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We’ve all been taught to read red as a warning.

A traffic light turns red, and we brake. A warning sign flashes red, and we pay attention. Even the phrase “red flag” has become shorthand for something that tells us to pause and think twice.

We’re so used to seeing red as a warning that we rarely question it. But why red? How did one colour become so closely linked to caution, danger, and halting everything to a stop?

How The World Sees Red

(Pexels)

See, back when trains were a big thing, the colour red was used to signal “stop” because it was easy to spot from far away. Once cars took over, the same system stuck around, and red became one of those colours we instinctively know what to do with, almost anywhere in the world.

So while red has long been associated with stopping, its meaning doesn’t have to end there.

Because CIMB sees red a little differently these days. And instead of stopping in your tracks, the colour red is now all about moving forward, growing, and keeping the momentum going.

And that red-volutionary idea comes to life in CIMB’s Moving You Forward brand film, where red takes on a rather different vibe.

Just watch the film, and you’ll know exactly what we mean!



In one scene, a hand hovers over a tablet flashing a red “order cancelled” warning, the kind of red we instinctively read as a sign to stop. But then the film cuts to a group in red breaking into movement against a container yard backdrop, giving that same colour an entirely different meaning.

In another instance, a red phone casing leads to a woman tripping over while crossing the road. Yet, she still gets back up and enthusiastically perseveres onward.

CIMB Is Here To Keep Moving You Forward

Red has always been a colour that gets your attention. It can signal caution, but it can also represent courage, energy and the drive to keep going.

And for CIMB, red is more than just a colour. It’s the brand’s signature, one that has come to represent its commitment to helping people, businesses and communities take their next step.

Moving forward looks different depending on where you’re standing.



For some, it’s CIMB’s OCTO app making everyday banking less of a hassle.



For a growing business, it’s getting the financing and guidance to take that next real step.



For someone further down the road, it’s building up wealth and knowing how to pass it on properly.

(CIMB)

That’s what CIMB’s Moving You Forward campaign is about. Its latest brand film brings together stories of people, businesses, and communities, each moving forward in their own way.

Whatever your next step looks like, it starts with making the choice to take it.

The next time you see red, don’t automatically see it as a reason to stop. Maybe it can be a reminder to keep going.

Take your next step with CIMB, with support that keeps you Moving You Forward.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.