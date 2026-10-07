Acer’s New Swift Air 14 Weighs Just 1.19kg, Starts From RM2,999

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Acer Malaysia has expanded its Swift laptop lineup with the new Swift Air 14, a lightweight machine aimed at people who want something portable enough for work, study and entertainment on the go.

Launched at JAM PJ in Petaling Jaya on 7 October, the laptop weighs just 1.19kg and measures 12.99mm thick, making it easy to carry between the office, university, cafés and elsewhere.

Despite its slim aluminium body, the Swift Air 14 packs up to an Intel Core 7 processor 350, 12GB of onboard LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for everyday computing needs.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Battery life is another key selling point, with Acer claiming up to 19 hours of use on a single charge. When users do need to top it up, fast charging can bring the battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

The laptop also comes with a 180-degree hinge, allowing the display to be laid flat when sharing the screen during meetings, group work or casual viewing.

For entertainment and creative work, the Swift Air 14 features a 14-inch WUXGA display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour reproduction.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

Audio comes from a quad-speaker setup with DTS Ultra, while video calls are handled by a 1080p IR camera equipped with Acer PurifiedView visual enhancements and Acer PurifiedVoice AI-assisted noise cancellation.

The laptop also supports Windows Hello facial recognition and comes with a physical camera privacy shutter for added privacy.

Connectivity includes Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, along with two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a USB-A port.

Pic: Shahril / TRP

And because laptops don’t have to be boring, Acer is offering the Swift Air 14 in four colours: Sage Green, Frost Blue, Blossom Pink and Lilac Purple.

The Acer Swift Air 14 starts from RM2,999 and comes with a two-year warranty, including a first-year International Travelers Warranty.

Pic: Acer Malaysia

It is available immediately through authorised Acer resellers and the Acer eStore.

As part of its launch promotion, the first 1,000 units sold will also come with complimentary gifts worth RM670, including an Acer SuperCare 2 Extended Warranty, Acer HyperScrolling Mouse and limited-edition Acer Swift Sip Tumbler.

For more information, visit Acer Malaysia’s Facebook @AcerMalaysia or call Acer’s Product Infoline at 1800-88-1288 (9am – 6pm, Mondays to Fridays).

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