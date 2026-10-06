Ride To End Polio: Rotary’s RM30 Morning At Titiwangsa Comes With A Bicycle Included

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Rotary has announced a charity cycling event, named “Cycle to End Polio Now,” scheduled for 24 October at Titiwangsa Lake Gardens in Kuala Lumpur.

Coinciding with World Polio Day, this initiative forms part of Rotary’s decades-long global campaign to eradicate polio — a disease the organisation has helped reduce by over 99 per cent since 1985.

At RM30 per person, registration covers both a bicycle and light refreshments, an arrangement that sets the event apart from conventional fun rides, which typically require participants to own, maintain, and transport their own equipment to the venue.

Office workers, tourists, families with children, and anyone who has not cycled in years are all welcome — no gear required.

Flagging off at 8:00 AM, the event is timed to accommodate families and casual participants rather than competitive athletes, who typically depart before sunrise to beat the tropical heat.

Nestled along Jalan Kuantan, Titiwangsa Lake Gardens offers one of the city’s most recognised views of the Kuala Lumpur skyline across the lake.

Due to the event bundling physical bike rentals into the RM30 entry fee, the organisers are expected to coordinate dynamic registration booths directly inside the public perimeter of Titiwangsa Lake Gardens on the morning of the ride.

Expanding the Fight: Shuttlecocks and Stadiums

This cycling gathering follows a broader trend of innovative local sports advocacy spearheaded by Malaysian Rotarians.

In September, the Rotary Club of Rahman Putra organised a three-day national “End Polio Now” badminton tournament series, utilising Malaysia’s national sport to simultaneously fundraise and address urban poverty.

Supported by Beacon Hospital as a key medical sponsor, the tournament featured a junior scouting championship alongside a high-profile VIP Invitational Challenge that paired elite national shuttlers, including former Olympians Ong Ewe Hock and Vivian Hoo, with corporate executives.

The project successfully raised advocacy dollars by leveraging mainstream local athletic pastimes to tackle global medical shortfalls.

Beyond courts and bicycle tracks, regional clubs routinely mobilise large-scale public initiatives nationwide.

Earlier activities this year included the Rotary Club of HartaMas organising the annual “Polio Run/Walk 2026” at Dataran DBKL, the Rotary Club of Temerloh hosting localised community runs, and District 3300 staging a grand classical benefit concert at the prestigious Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DDFP) inside the real twin towers.

By mixing grassroots sports like badminton and cycling with cultural fundraisers, local clubs continue to feed the central pool matching program, where every dollar raised by Rotary is combined with a double contribution from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation toward a projected global eradication deadline of 2029.

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