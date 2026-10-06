Bigger, Better, Best: Watsons Plus Has Landed At Lot 10

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Watsons Malaysia has just unveiled its largest store yet at Lot 10. Called Watsons Plus, the new outlet goes well beyond health and beauty, offering a one-stop shopping experience for everyday essentials and little luxuries alike.

In Watsons Plus, shoppers can find a wide selection of fragrance brands, home and living essentials, travel essentials, snacks and tasty treats, and unique souvenirs and gifts.

Stepping up the traditional pharmacy format, this massive branch features dedicated interactive experiential zones including an in-store coffee counter, a deli, a hair salon, a kids’ play section, and a lash and nail bar.

The store introduces a vast lineup of K-beauty and C-beauty mainstays such as Mediheal, Clio, Skin1004, Proya, and 3W Clinic.

The collection also strongly highlights homegrown brands.

Local cosmetics household name Elianto has launched a specialised custom setup here, alongside homegrown chocolatier BENNS, which shared its excitement online about seeing its artisanal chocolates hit Watsons shelves.

Opening Promotions (While stocks last, member-exclusive)

To celebrate the grand launch, Watsons Club members can unlock unique value perks:

A free exclusive tote bag (redeemable with a minimum spend of RM80).

A RM10 cash voucher (applicable for a future purchase of RM100 or more).

A RM20 luxury fragrance coupon (valid on your next fragrance purchase of RM150 or more).

A Watsons-exclusive Yum Yum Charm, created in collaboration with popular local heritage creative studio Loka Made, available for just RM6.90.

Calling all Hello Kitty fans!

If you’re a Hello Kitty fan, Watsons Malaysia has brought in a special Hello Kitty Surprise Capsule display in Watsons Plus Lot 10.

Toy collectors are actively hunting down the set, which features a highly coveted, ultra-rare “Secret Version” figure hidden inside select boxes.

Customers can buy a single capsule for RM39.90 or a full set for RM239.90.

Purchases also come with a chance to win an Exclusive Hello Kitty 9999 Gold Wafer (0.5g), worth RM578.

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