Uniqlo’s Denim Launch Had A Train Pop-Up, A Celebrity Cast — And Yuna Performing Live
A train-themed pop-up. Zizan, Diana Danielle, and Yuna performing live. Uniqlo’s Fall/Winter 2026 Denim Collection arrived with more than just new jeans.
In Brief
- Uniqlo launched its Fall/Winter 2026 Denim Collection with a train-inspired pop-up event at JAM PJ.
- The campaign features a diverse celebrity cast, including Zizan Razak and Shweta Sekhon, showcasing versatile denim styling.
- The EZY Jeans series combines classic denim aesthetics with sweatwear-like softness for all-day comfort and easy movement.