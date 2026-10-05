Uniqlo’s Denim Launch Had A Train Pop-Up, A Celebrity Cast — And Yuna Performing Live

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Uniqlo unveiled its Fall/Winter 2026 Denim Collection with a train-inspired capsule pop-up at JAM PJ.

Fronting the collection are Zizan Razak, Diana Danielle, Qasrina Karim, Nam Ron, Irfan Zaini, Jack Tan and Shweta Sekhon, each offering a distinct take on denim styling. Their individual looks underscore how versatile the pieces are, working across a range of aesthetics, occasions, and lifestyles.

The event also featured live DJ sets and celebrity guest appearances, including Yuna, who performed some of her songs.

Uniqlo’s improved denim collection: the EZY Jeans series

The EZY Jeans series, featuring the EZY Ultra Stretch, EZY Barrel and EZY Wide Straight styles, is the centrepiece. Its specially developed inner pile fabric combines denim’s classic look with sweatwear softness for all-day comfort and easy movement.

Rounding out the lineup are on-trend silhouettes, including the High-Rise Wide Jeans, Baggy Jeans and Baggy Barrel Jeans, as well as the JW Anderson Straight Jeans.

For more information about Uniqlo’s 2026 Fall/Winter LifeWear Collection, please visit the official website here.

Pic: Uniqlo Pic: Uniqlo

Pic: Uniqlo Pic: Uniqlo

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

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