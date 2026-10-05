Lisa x Nike Moon Shoe Is Here in Malaysia — And The Story Behind The Sole Is Better Than You Think

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Nike is reviving one of its earliest sneaker designs, the Nike Moon Shoe, with BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the face of the campaign.

Launched globally on 1 October 2026, the Lisa x Nike Moon Shoe revives archival track style in a bold red colorway.

The sneaker, officially dubbed Mystic Dates/Tough Red, stays true to its heritage with a signature slim, lightweight silhouette and a sleek, low-to-the-ground torpedo construction.

The archival-inspired red sneaker is available for RM469 at the following Nike stores in:

Suria KLCC

Pavilion KL

The Exchange TRX

IOI City Mall

Mid Valley Southkey, Johor

What makes the Nike Moon Shoe iconic?

The Moon Shoe was first prototyped by Nike in 1971 as a track shoe, featuring the iconic waffle sole designed by co-founder Bill Bowerman.

The signature waffle sole features multi-sided square studs that provide lightweight traction across turf and track surfaces. This unique tread pattern left footprints resembling astronaut boots on the moon, giving the Nike Moon Shoe its iconic moniker.

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