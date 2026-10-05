Lisa x Nike Moon Shoe Is Here in Malaysia — And The Story Behind The Sole Is Better Than You Think
The waffle sole left footprints that looked like they belonged on the moon. That is how the shoe got its name. That shoe is now in Malaysia for RM469, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa is wearing it.
In Brief
- Lisa from BLACKPINK fronts the Nike Moon Shoe campaign, with the sneaker dropping in Malaysia for RM469 at five stores.
- The revived Moon Shoe comes in a bold Mystic Dates/Tough Red colorway, featuring a slim, lightweight, low-to-the-ground torpedo construction.
- First prototyped in 1971, the Moon Shoe's iconic waffle sole was designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, leaving moon-like footprints.