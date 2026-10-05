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Lisa x Nike Moon Shoe Is Here in Malaysia — And The Story Behind The Sole Is Better Than You Think
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Lisa x Nike Moon Shoe Is Here in Malaysia — And The Story Behind The Sole Is Better Than You Think

The waffle sole left footprints that looked like they belonged on the moon. That is how the shoe got its name. That shoe is now in Malaysia for RM469, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa is wearing it.

by
October 5, 2026
In Brief
  • Lisa from BLACKPINK fronts the Nike Moon Shoe campaign, with the sneaker dropping in Malaysia for RM469 at five stores.
  • The revived Moon Shoe comes in a bold Mystic Dates/Tough Red colorway, featuring a slim, lightweight, low-to-the-ground torpedo construction.
  • First prototyped in 1971, the Moon Shoe's iconic waffle sole was designed by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman, leaving moon-like footprints.

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Nike is reviving one of its earliest sneaker designs, the Nike Moon Shoe, with BLACKPINK’s Lisa as the face of the campaign.

Launched globally on 1 October 2026, the Lisa x Nike Moon Shoe revives archival track style in a bold red colorway.

The sneaker, officially dubbed Mystic Dates/Tough Red, stays true to its heritage with a signature slim, lightweight silhouette and a sleek, low-to-the-ground torpedo construction.

The archival-inspired red sneaker is available for RM469 at the following Nike stores in:

  • Suria KLCC
  • Pavilion KL
  • The Exchange TRX
  • IOI City Mall
  • Mid Valley Southkey, Johor

What makes the Nike Moon Shoe iconic?

The Moon Shoe was first prototyped by Nike in 1971 as a track shoe, featuring the iconic waffle sole designed by co-founder Bill Bowerman.

The signature waffle sole features multi-sided square studs that provide lightweight traction across turf and track surfaces. This unique tread pattern left footprints resembling astronaut boots on the moon, giving the Nike Moon Shoe its iconic moniker.

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