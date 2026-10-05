Four Weeks To Halloween: Tiger Beer’s Paul Wong Concert Still Has Passes Available Through 15 October

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Paul Wong has spent more than three decades keeping Beyond alive after lead vocalist Wong Ka Kui passed away in 1993.

On 31 October, he takes the stage at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC) in Seri Kembangan — headlining Tiger Beer’s Tiger Roar Asian Music Festival alongside Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter and rapper ØZI.

Beyond’s lead vocalist Wong Ka Kui died in 1993 following a fall during a television appearance in Japan.

Wong, the band’s rhythm guitarist and co-vocalist, has carried the name forward since.

The festival runs from 5 pm to midnight and features a line-up spanning rock, R&B, M-pop and hip-hop.

Malaysian acts on the bill include singer-dancer trio 3P, Cantonese hip-hop group ManHanD, independent hip-hop artist Dato’ Maw, rapper and songwriter Elva Suyan, and Chinese hip-hop duo S.A.C.

Passes and How to Claim Them

The event is part of Tiger Beer’s Roar With Courage campaign, which has invited Malaysians to reflect on moments of hesitation or self-doubt they chose to push through.

A digital component, Tiger Courage Beats, allowed participants to submit a personal courage story at tigercouragebeats.com and receive an AI-generated song based on it.

Users selected a preferred genre, voice and language before the story was transformed into an audio and visual format for sharing on social media.

Festival passes remain available through multiple channels until 15 October.

Consumers who spend RM30 on Tiger Beer, Tiger Crystal or Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager at participating convenience stores — including KK Mart, 7-Eleven, myNEWS and CU outlets in Peninsular Malaysia — can redeem one VIP pass via uncage.tigerbeer.com, with 600 passes available.

Purchases at participating restaurants, pubs and bars qualify for two VIP passes or RM50 Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit.

Shopee and Lazada purchases of RM50 and above qualify for two VIP passes, with 100 rewards available.

General Admission passes will be released through Ticketmelon in scheduled batches.

All passes are subject to availability and respective promotion mechanics.

READ MORE: Iconic Hong Kong Rock Band Beyond’s Vocalist Paul Wong To Take The Stage In KL This Halloween

The festival is open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

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