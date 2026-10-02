Jennie, Felix, And Byeon Woo-Seok’s Favourite Fragrance Brand Is Coming To Suria KLCC
The Korean fragrance brand behind those viral egg-shaped lip balms has arrived in Malaysia, and its newest O Hand Cream collection launched just last month.
Credit: Pexels & Tamburins/IG
In Brief
- Korean fragrance and lifestyle brand Tamburins is making its Malaysian debut at Suria KLCC, bringing its cult-favourite scents to local fans.
- The brand is known for its distinctive perfumes and viral products, with celebrity faces including Jennie, Felix, and Byeon Woo-seok.
- New releases include the O Hand Cream collection and two fragrance lines, the Sunshine collection and Summer Tails hair perfume range.