Jennie, Felix, And Byeon Woo-Seok’s Favourite Fragrance Brand Is Coming To Suria KLCC

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Popular Korean fragrance and lifestyle brand Tamburins is making its Malaysian debut at Suria KLCC, giving local fans a place to experience its scents in person.

The brand, which comes from the team behind eyewear label Gentle Monster, is known for its distinctive perfumes, scented hand creams, and viral egg-shaped lip balms.

Among its most recognisable scents are Chamo, with Jennie as the face; Blue Hinoki, with Byeon Woo-seok; and Puppy, with Felix.

Beyond the products themselves, the brand stands out for its avant-garde, art-driven aesthetic and sculptural packaging.

Details are still scarce, but if the brand’s other stores are any guide, the KLCC outpost is likely to carry its signature blend of art, design and sensory storytelling.

What’s new at Tamburins

If you’re wondering what to try first, start with the brand’s newest release: the O Hand Cream collection, launched in September. Each cream comes in its own signature scent, packaged in the minimalist design the brand is known for.

Fragrance lovers also have two lines to explore. The Sunshine collection, fronted by Stray Kids’ Felix, includes Puppy, a scent that blends salty, earthy notes with soft lily of the valley, guaiac wood and musk.

For something lighter, Summer Tails is a hair perfume and fragrance range inspired by late-summer breezes, with notes of lily of the valley, geranium, anise and cedarwood.

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