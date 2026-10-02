50 Coffee Brands, Free Entry, This Weekend At 1 Utama
From a Tokyo roaster to a Thai brewer, Malaysia Coffee Week 2026 runs until Sunday (4 Oct) and it costs nothing to walk in.
In Brief
- Malaysia Coffee Week 2026 runs from 1 to 4 October at 1 Utama, with free entry for all visitors.
- Over 50 local and international coffee brands will be present, including names from Tokyo, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand.
- Coffee workshops led by DC Academy are running over the weekend, perfect for sharpening your brewing skills.