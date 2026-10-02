50 Coffee Brands, Free Entry, This Weekend At 1 Utama

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Need another caffeine fix? Head to Malaysia Coffee Week 2026 at 1 Utama this weekend.

Over 50 local and international coffee brands will be set up at LG Oval and GF Luxe, giving visitors ample space to browse, sample, and shop their way through the lineup.

For regular coffee drinkers, it’s a chance to restock your favourite beans, grounds, and brews from the brands themselves.

For the curious, the mix of local and international names makes it easy to discover new flavours, roasts, and brewing styles you might not find on a supermarket shelf.

Local names setting up shop until 4 October include 103 Coffee, Mister Coffee, Kafein Roastery, Ang Ang’s Roastery and JWC Roastery.

Joining them from abroad are Ignis from Tokyo, Die Synthese from South Korea, Parchmen & Co from Singapore, Koesian Coffee Company from Indonesia and Brave Roasters from Thailand.

Malaysia Coffee Week 2026 is also a chance to sharpen your brewing skills, with coffee workshops led by DC Academy running over the weekend.

Malaysia Coffee Week 2026

Venue: LG Oval and GF Luxe, 1 Utama Shopping Centre

Date: 1 to 4 October 2026

Time:

Thursday & Sunday: 10am-10pm

Friday & Saturday: 10am-10.30pm

Admission: Free entry

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.