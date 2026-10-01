The Malaysian Artist Who Drew Proton’s Icons Onto A Uniqlo T-Shirt

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Proton fans have a new way to show their love for the national carmaker. Uniqlo Malaysia has launched a collaboration with Proton through UTme!, its customisable print service, bringing the brand’s cars to everyday fashion.

The collection features T-shirts and tote bags printed with some of Proton’s best-known models, including the Saga, X50, and e.MAS 7.

There’s also a nod to racing with the inclusion of the Satria Neo, used in rallies, and two versions of the S70.

The collaboration is a fun crossover between two names Malaysians know well, one in fashion and one on the road. Whether you drive a Proton or simply appreciate the brand, the collection offers a casual, wearable nod to Malaysian automotive pride.

The collection is available at selected outlets, namely:

The Exchange TRX

Fahrenheit88

Sunway Pyramid

Mid Valley Megamall

Mid Valley Southkey, Johor

The artist behind the collection

Local artist Syaiful Bahri, widely known by his artistic monikers O’matajari and Syaiful Jangguttouch, drew each design, giving the lineup a distinctly homegrown touch.

His creative journey began at Artes College, Ipoh, where he studied Art and Advertising Design from 1995 to 1998. After graduating, he did not dive straight into illustration. Instead, he built his foundation through freelance graphic design before transitioning into photography, accumulating a broad visual vocabulary along the way. Over the years, he honed a signature style: rapid, expressive digital sketches built on dynamic line work and a deep affection for vintage aesthetics, the kind that makes his illustrations instantly recognisable.

That long, patient career in Malaysia’s art and design landscape found its most prominent stage with this Uniqlo x Proton commission: a project that asked him to do what he does best, which is to find the soul of a familiar object and put it on paper.

Taking to Instagram, O’matajari called the 1985 Proton Saga an icon familiar to every Malaysian, while pointing out how far the brand has come with the e.MAS 7 in technology, design, and innovation.

His video also offers a glimpse into his process, as he sketches each car on a tablet and brings it to life on screen. It’s a reminder that behind every clean print on a Uniqlo tee is an artist who chose every line deliberately.

READ MORE: Ini Kisah Prof Azali Rahim, Pereka Kereta Nasional Pertama Negara

READ MORE: 1989 Proton Black Knight Wins “Unexceptional” Award In UK Car Festival

READ MORE: A Tale Of Perseverance: Karamjit Singh’s Rally Story To Be Immortalised In “Terbang” Movie

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.