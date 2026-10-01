LahLahLand 2026 Returns To KL With Two Days Of Music, Food, Sneakers And More

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Malaysians looking for something fun to do this October can look forward to LahLahLand 2026, which is returning with an even bigger lineup of activities, performances and experiences.

Taking place on 10 and 11 October at the MINES International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC), the two-day festival will bring together everything from sneakers and streetwear to live music, food, gaming, sports, collectibles and watches.

Building on the legacy of SneakerLAH, which made its debut in 2015, LahLahLand held its first edition in 2025 as a wider celebration of Malaysia’s contemporary culture and creative communities.

This year’s event will feature returning attractions alongside several new segments, collaborations and competitions.

From Sneakers To Gaming, There’s Plenty To Explore

Sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to the return of SneakerLAH, which will unveil its latest collaboration with ASICS: the GEL-KAYANO 20 ‘Ais Kacang’.

Inspired by the colourful Malaysian dessert, the special release marks the fifth collaboration between SneakerLAH and ASICS. Previous designs have paid tribute to local favourites such as nasi lemak, KLCC, teh tarik and Mamee.

Gaming fans can head over to EsportsLAH, where players will compete in Tekken 8 and eFootball Mobile tournaments throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, MakanLAH, powered by Grab Dine Out, is returning with more food booths and dining options.

Visitors can use Grab Dine Out’s Book Table feature to reserve exclusive seats at Banglo 289’s pop-up cafe, created in collaboration with Grab and Aegis.

Participating food and beverage outlets, including Banglo 289, La Pane, HWC Coffee, Mad Bebek, Rawtee, Lotteria, AllAce, Lim Fried Chicken and myBurgerLab, will also offer discounts of up to 45% on total bills.

Hujan, Kidd Santhe And More Take The Stage

Music lovers will also have plenty to look forward to at ConcertLAH, which will feature a lineup of Malaysian musicians and DJs across various genres.

Among the performers are local indie rock favourites Hujan, rap acts Dannqrack and Eemrun with special guests, and alternative and grunge band Sweetass.

Rapper and producer Kidd Santhe will also perform with friends, while electronic music fans can catch a back-to-back DJ set by S4D Habits: s4d.kl and Bad Habits.

Other acts include Lil Asian Thiccie and I-SKY, DJ Jemput Dengar, Rudeen, Belia Benci Club and ZÜ.

From indie rock and hip-hop to alternative and electronic music, the lineup aims to showcase different corners of Malaysia’s music scene.

New Attractions For Watch And Trading Card Collectors

LahLahLand 2026 is also introducing several new segments for visitors with different interests.

WatchesLAH will make its debut, bringing together watch enthusiasts, collectors and curious newcomers. The segment will feature brands such as Hamilton, Casio and Rado, alongside vintage watch vendors.

Trading card collectors can also check out CardsLAH Card Party, which will gather trading card game vendors, collectors and enthusiasts under one roof.

The segment will feature artwork and a special appearance by Haru Akasaka, an official illustrator for one of the world’s biggest intellectual properties.

For those who prefer something more active, LariLAH will host adidas HyperRelay, an invitational relay race featuring Kuala Lumpur running clubs.

Participating clubs include adidas Runners KL, Brand New Waves, Journey Run Club, KJRC and Weekend Athletics, among others. They will compete for bragging rights as the city’s fastest running club.

Skateboarding fans can also head to SkateLAH, presented by THVSKL, for team battles and Best Trick competitions, with prizes and support from G-SHOCK and ASH Asia.

Local Brands, Exclusive Merchandise And More

Beyond the main attractions, visitors can explore the LahLahLand Marketplace, which is partnering with local lifestyle market SantaiMaa this year.

The marketplace will feature a mix of independent brands, vintage clothing, accessories, collectibles and other lifestyle products.

Visitors can also expect to see brands such as ASICS, Montigo, Kahf, 2TimesToo, Aegis, AGAINST LAB, TNTCO, All Love, Futuremade Studio and Gote.

Other activities throughout the weekend include the return of the Influencer Pre-Loved Market, lucky draws, a live podcast session and exclusive product releases.

One of the special activations comes from official sponsor Seri Murni, which is teaming up with AGAINST LAB for Let Me Cook.

At the AGAINST Kitchen, visitors can take part in a RM30 Bottle Lab Experience, where they can customise their own Seri Murni bottle and get access to exclusive collaboration merchandise.

What About Tickets?

Visitors who want a little extra can opt for VIP tickets, which come with early entry from 10am, a limited-edition LahLahLand x Montigo water bottle, LahLahLand x Xocks socks and a tote bag.

Only 300 pairs of the exclusive socks will be available.

General admission tickets are priced at RM30 during presale, while a bundle of four tickets costs RM100. Tickets purchased at the door will cost RM50 each.

VIP tickets are priced at RM100.

The event will run from noon to 10pm on both days, with VIP ticket holders allowed to enter from 10am.

LahLahLand founder Bryan Chin said he was proud to see the festival grow following its debut last year.

While SneakerLAH remains at the heart of the event, he said LahLahLand has created a space for different communities, from music and gaming enthusiasts to food lovers, runners, skaters and collectors.

For more information and tickets, visit lahlahland.my or check out LahLahLand’s Instagram page.

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