From Swedish Buns To Stand-Up Sins: Your Klang Valley Weekend Guide

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Get ready, Klang Valley, this weekend is LOADED! Fuel up at Kopi Geng, crack up at KL Comedy Corner, and dig for hidden gems at the Macam Macam Garage Sale. Then level up at the CAPCOM, PUMA, and Squishy pop-ups, and soak up the green at Campus in Bloom. Whatever your vibe, there’s something with your name on it!

National Graduate Career Fair 2026 | 3-4 Oct | KL Convention Centre | 9am-4pm | Free public event

The National Graduate Career Fair 2026 is happening on 3 and 4 October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, and it’s a chance for fresh graduates and soon-to-be grads to take the first big step into their careers. Meet recruiters and hiring managers face-to-face, explore opportunities across a range of industries, and make connections that could shape your future.

Campus in Bloom | Until 4 Oct | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

At Campus in Bloom, plant lovers can wander through rare and beautiful plants, admire the orchid showcase, and pick up expert tips at the Orchid Clinic. Looking to bring more green into your home? You’ll find plenty to take back, from leafy finds to pots and garden essentials. Get your hands dirty at the workshops, then snap a few photos at the next-gen vertical green wall and other insta-worthy spots around the venue.

House of Speed | Until 4 Oct | Pavilion KL | 10am-10pm | Free public event

This Race Week, PUMA Motorsport is bringing the track to Pavilion KL with House of Speed, a racing-inspired experience built for speed fans. Expect interactive challenges that put your reflexes to the test, alongside the latest speed-driven drops, all under one roof. Whether you’re a die-hard motorsport follower or just love a good sneaker drop, it’s a pit stop worth making. House of Speed runs from 29 September to 4 October 2026 at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

CAPCOM Pop-Up Store | Until 27 Dec | Lalaport | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The CAPCOM Pop-Up Store has landed at Lalaport, and gamers, this one’s for you. Taking over ACG BASE, the store is packed with merchandise and collectibles inspired by iconic titles like Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and more. To celebrate the opening, spend RM100 and above and receive a complimentary “CAPCOM POP-UP Store Malaysia” postcard. The pop-up runs now until 27 December 2026, so you’ve got plenty of time to power up your collection.

Jokes Against Humanity | 2 Oct | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Leave your dignity at home, because Jokes Against Humanity is back at KL Comedy Corner, Sunway, this Friday, 2 October at 8.30pm. It’s stand-up meets improv, inspired by Cards Against Humanity, except this time the comedians have the cards, and you get to mess with the show. You might laugh, you might cringe, you might question your morals, and you might accidentally create the worst joke of the night. Nobody knows what’s happening next, not even the performers. Grab a friend and split the cost at RM90 for two (or go solo for RM50), and come early at 7.30pm for dinner and lepak. Seats are limited, so get your tickets from CloudJoi here.

The Kopi Geng | 2-4 Oct | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Kopi Geng brings together local brands and breweries under one roof, giving visitors the chance to sip, sample, and chat with the people behind the beans. Beyond the brews, there’s plenty to keep you busy: live performances will keep the atmosphere buzzing, while hands-on latte and tea art workshops let you try your hand at pouring the perfect pattern. Arts and crafts sessions add a creative touch, making it easy to spend a whole afternoon exploring.

Short + Sweet Malaysia Festival: Dance | 2-4 Oct | KLPAC | 8pm | Ticketed event

Short + Sweet Malaysia Festival 2026: Dance takes over Pentas 2 at klpac from 2 to 4 October, with shows at 8pm each night. Now in its 19th year in Malaysia, the festival is a showcase of bite-sized works, each 10 minutes or under, from familiar names and undiscovered talent alike. Seven shortlisted dance pieces compete for top honours, and audiences can vote for their favourite to win the Audience Choice Award. The festival closes with a Gala Night and Prize Giving on 4 October. Tickets start from RM40, with RM50 for the Gala Night, and can be purchased online from CloudJoi here.

Fiery Ladies | 3 Oct | KL Comedy Corner | 8.30pm | Ticketed event

Fiery Ladies is a one-night-only stand-up show at KL Comedy Corner in Bandar Sunway featuring two hot comedians. Headlined by Joanne Kam and joined by Marissa Wong, the evening promises big personalities, sharp observations, and plenty of laughs. This is not your usual girls’ night out, so bring your friends, your partner, or anyone with a working sense of humour. Tickets start from RM60, and are available for purchase on CloudJoi here.

Macam Macam Underground Garage Sale | 3-4 Oct | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

This round of Macam Macam Underground Garage Sale brings a fresh haul of preloved toys, collectibles, and vintage finds, along with rare pieces and hidden treasures, all specially priced to reward the hunt. The rare pieces won’t wait around. Bring your sharpest eye and dig deep because something special is waiting to be found.

Squishy Pop-Up in KL | 3-4 Oct | Jam PJ | 11am-10pm | Free public event

Pic: @puffietoys/IG

The Squishy Pop-Up is a treat for anyone who loves soft, pressable, endlessly satisfying things. Come by to browse a colourful world of squishies, hunt for your new favourite, and give a few a gentle squeeze (stress relief included). Whether you’re a longtime collector or just looking for a cute little something to take home, it’s a fun weekend stop with friends and family.

Cinnamon Bun Day | 4 Oct | RexKL | 11am-5pm | Free public event

Cinnamon Bun Day is coming to REXKL on 4 October, brought to you by the Embassy of Sweden. Celebrated across Sweden as Kanelbullens Dag, this sweet tradition is all about gathering over freshly baked, spiced-to-perfection cinnamon buns and a warm cup of coffee, the essence of the Swedish fika culture. Come by to enjoy a taste of Scandinavian comfort in the heart of KL, and soak up the cosy atmosphere with friends and family. Whether you’re a longtime bun devotee or simply curious about this beloved Swedish custom, it’s a delightful way to spend the day.

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