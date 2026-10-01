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Emo Kids, Rejoice: Sleeping With Sirens Is Coming Back To KL After 14 Years
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Emo Kids, Rejoice: Sleeping With Sirens Is Coming Back To KL After 14 Years

They played Chin Woo Stadium with Pierce The Veil in 2013. Now Sleeping With Sirens is back — older, on their eighth album, and heading to Zepp KL on 15 April 2027 for what might be the post-hardcore reunion show of the year.

by
October 1, 2026
In Brief
  • Sleeping With Sirens is returning to KL on 15 April 2027 at Zepp KL, their first visit since 2013.
  • The tour, "An Ending In Itself Tour Asia 2027," will feature classic hits and tracks from their eighth album.
  • Tickets range from RM328 for standing to RM2,888 for VIP Box with Meet and Greet, available via Maiseat.

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Dust off the black eyeliner, flat-iron those side-swept bangs, and get ready to scream every word: American post-hardcore and rock band Sleeping With Sirens is coming to Kuala Lumpur in April next year.

Sleeping With Sirens will bring their ‘An Ending In Itself Tour Asia 2027’ to Zepp KL on 15 April 2027.

After more than a decade, the band is back with hits like “If You Can’t Hang,” “Kick Me,” and “If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Hepburn.” They will also be performing tracks from their eighth album An Ending In Itself.

Sleeping with Sirens previously performed in Malaysia on 17 February 2013 at Chin Woo Stadium, alongside Pierce The Veil. The two bands are best known for their 2012 collaboration, a single titled “King for a Day.”

Ticketing details

The artist fan club presale will run from 2 October at 10am until 4 October at 10am.

General ticket sales will start on 6 October via Maiseat.

Tickets prices are as follows:

  • Standing – RM328
  • Seated- RM428
  • VIP Box (4 tickets) with Meet & Greet – RM2,888
  • VIP Add On To Any Ticket (Meet & Greet) – RM328

For more details, head over to Maiseat’s website here.

The band will also play Singapore on 13 April and Manila, the Philippines, on 17 April.

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