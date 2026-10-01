Emo Kids, Rejoice: Sleeping With Sirens Is Coming Back To KL After 14 Years
They played Chin Woo Stadium with Pierce The Veil in 2013. Now Sleeping With Sirens is back — older, on their eighth album, and heading to Zepp KL on 15 April 2027 for what might be the post-hardcore reunion show of the year.
In Brief
- Sleeping With Sirens is returning to KL on 15 April 2027 at Zepp KL, their first visit since 2013.
- The tour, "An Ending In Itself Tour Asia 2027," will feature classic hits and tracks from their eighth album.
- Tickets range from RM328 for standing to RM2,888 for VIP Box with Meet and Greet, available via Maiseat.