Toyota Malaysia Pickle Tour 2026 Wraps Up Five-City Stop, Bringing Malaysians Together Through Pickleball

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The Toyota Malaysia Pickle Tour 2026 has wrapped up its nationwide journey, bringing together more than 1,500 participants across five cities in East and West Malaysia.

The five-stop tour travelled through Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Johor Bahru, George Town and Subang Jaya, giving Malaysians of different ages and experience levels the chance to play, compete and connect through one of the country’s fastest-growing sports.

Organised by UMW Toyota Motor with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the tour saw 637 adults and 289 juniors compete across the five locations. The junior categories were open to players as young as seven, while the adult team structure included players aged 50 and above.

Another 177 participants took part in coaching clinics held throughout the tour.

One of the defining features of the tour was its “Solo Entry. Team Glory.” format, where adult participants registered individually before being placed into teams.

The competition offered a total prize pool of RM175,000, with separate adult and junior categories and winners recognised at each leg of the tour.

Speaking about the event, UMW Toyota Motor President Datuk Ravindran K. said the tour has grown into a larger community platform in just its second year.

He thanked the players, families and pickleball communities who supported the event across its five stops, adding that its reach across East and West Malaysia reflected Toyota’s “Mobility for All” approach.

The tour was supported by official tournament partner JOOLA, together with Fred Perry and MILO, as well as G Hotel, AirFly, ATF, Salonpas, CK Ingredient, THERMOS and KAO.

Beyond the competition, Toyota said the five-state tour was also about building a wider community around the sport and creating more opportunities for Malaysians to stay active and connect with one another.

The company said it will continue exploring ways to bring Malaysians together through shared experiences that promote active lifestyles, community connection and the joy of mobility.

The Winners

At the Kuching leg held at Star Pickleball in Tunku Ibrahim, Team bZ4X emerged as champion, with Team GR86 finishing runner-up and Team Corolla Cross taking third place.

In Kota Kinabalu, Team GR Corolla took the top spot at Pickleground in Jesselton Quay Central. Team GR86 finished second, while Team Corolla Cross came in third.

The Johor Bahru leg at Play! At Dewani saw another victory for Team GR Corolla, followed by Team Veloz in second and Team Vellfire in third.

In Penang, Team Urban Cruiser won the competition at Pickle By The Sea along Gurney Drive. Team Vellfire finished runner-up, while Team Yaris Cross took third place.

The final leg in Subang Jaya saw Team Urban Cruiser claim another victory at Playa Racquet Club, with Team Vellfire finishing second and Team Veloz taking third.

Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor (left), and Mr Takashi Obata, Deputy Chairman of UMW Toyota Motor (right), with the winners of the Toyota Malaysia Pickle Tour 2026 in Selangor.

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