Tealive Revs Up F1 Season With ‘High-Octane’ Orange Coffee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tealive is gearing up to capture a larger share of Malaysia’s coffee market with a limited-time Orange Coffee series launched in conjunction with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit (SIC) here.

This top Malaysian brand is adding a citrus twist to its “high-octane” coffee powered by beans from Ethiopia, Indonesia, and China, to create its new Orange Americano and Orange Latte, available at Tealive outlets nationwide.

Blending 60% Yunnan beans for chocolate depth, 20% high-altitude Ethiopian arabica for bright fruit notes, and 20% Sumatra-grown Mandheling for a smooth finish, this formulation delivers a complex cup. The balanced blend shifts seamlessly from fruity to nutty notes, offering a depth typically found across multiple single-origins.

Tealive is adding a citrus twist to its “high-octane” coffee powered by beans from Ethiopia, Indonesia, and China.

The drinks will be rolled out from 1 October, in line with International Coffee Day, and will be available until 29th October. To mark this launch, Tealive will be having a special pop-up store offering these Orange Coffee drinks to all F1 fans at the SIC Mall from 2 to 4 October.

Tealive, which is Southeast Asia’s top lifestyle tea brand, currently operates over 1,000 outlets worldwide and serves more than five million consumers per month in Malaysia alone.

Loob Holding Sdn Bhd Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Loo said with this Orange Coffee series, Tealive customers would experience a caffeine shot that hits differently. This would hopefully endear the brand to more coffee lovers.

Bryan Loo (centre) believes the Orange Coffee series would give Tealive customers a caffeine shot that hits differently.

“Coffee has always been part of Malaysians’ daily routines, and we want to give them more choices when they come to Tealive,” he said. “This series allows us to offer our customers another reason to choose Tealive when they want coffee, not just tea.”

The Orange Americano combines the coffee with sweet orange juice for a refreshing profile with natural acidity and fruity notes. The Orange Latte balances espresso and orange juice with milk for a creamier alternative.

The Orange Coffee series will roll out on Oct 1 in line with International Coffee Day and be promoted at the F1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

“For us, innovation is about constantly finding new ways to stay relevant to our consumers,” Loo adds. “From FMCG and ready-to-drink products to sparkling drinks and refreshing our menu, we continue to explore what comes next. Orange Coffee is the latest expression in this journey.”

During the F1 weekend, customers who purchase any two Orange Coffee drinks at the Tealive pop-up store will receive limited-edition Tealive merchandise, while stocks last.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, X, Instagram, or Threads.