HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series Arrives In Malaysia With Smarter Sports Tracking

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Huawei has officially launched its latest HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series in Malaysia, bringing new health features, improved sports tracking and longer battery life to its smartwatch lineup.

The new range consists of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 in 46mm and 41mm sizes, as well as the higher-end HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro. Prices start from RM1,199.

One of the main highlights for Malaysian users is the new HUAWEI-exclusive Diabetes Risk Study, a research initiative led by Universiti Malaya.

The feature uses pulse-wave signals collected through the watch’s PPG sensor, alongside information such as a user’s age, gender, height and weight, to assess potential diabetes risk after three to 14 days of continuous wear.

Huawei stressed that the assessment is intended to raise awareness and is not a diagnosis of diabetes. Users are encouraged to seek professional medical advice where necessary.

The WATCH GT 7 Series also introduces Huawei’s Physical Readiness Score, which combines factors including recovery, heart rate variability (HRV), sleep, activity and emotional wellbeing to provide users with a daily assessment.

The GT 7 Pro additionally comes with CE- and MDA-certified ECG and Arterial Stiffness Assessment, while the series offers features such as sleep and women’s health tracking, Emotional Wellbeing 2.0 and Huawei Health app wellness tools.

Made For Everyday Wear And Outdoor Adventures

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 comes in two sizes, with the 46mm version available in Yellow, Blue and Black, while the 41mm comes in Pink, Blue, White and Grey.

The WATCH GT 7 Pro is offered in Yellow, Green and Black. The Pro model combines a nano-tech ceramic bezel, aerospace-grade titanium alloy frame and sapphire glass for a more premium and durable build.

Left to right: HUAWEI WATCH GT7 (41mm), HUAWEI WATCH GT7 (46mm), HUAWEI WATCH GT7 Pro.

The entire series features IP69 dust resistance and 5 ATM water resistance, along with a super-hard metal coating.

Huawei has also introduced its new EasyCross Strap, which uses a tuck-under design to keep the strap secure while maintaining a comfortable fit. The AMOLED display can reach up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, making it easier to read outdoors.

For those who spend more time outdoors, the watches feature improved AI-XDR Positioning, combining GNSS, onboard sensors and positioning algorithms to maintain route tracking in areas where GPS signals can be interrupted.

The Smart Route Reconstruction feature can also estimate missing sections of a route when GPS coverage is lost.

The watches support activities including trail running, hiking, cycling, golf, skiing, snowboarding and racket sports.

The GT 7 Series comes with features such as offline maps, GPX route import, Segment Navigation and Route Back, while cyclists get tools including Climb Planning, Climb Broadcast and Sharp Turn Alerts.

The GT 7 Pro takes things further with golf features such as Plays-like Distance and Shot Distance tracking, as well as freediving support down to 40 metres.

Up To 21 Days Of Battery Life

Battery life remains one of the major selling points of the GT 7 Series.

Under light-use conditions, both the GT 7 Pro and GT 7 46mm can last up to 21 days on a single charge, while the smaller 41mm model offers up to 14 days.

The watches also support Touch ‘n Go QR Payment and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Price And Launch Offers

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 is priced from RM1,199, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Pro is priced at RM1,499.

As part of the launch promotion, customers purchasing the WATCH GT 7 Series will receive an exclusive RM100 rebate until 31 October 2026.

Customers can also enjoy 10% off with SPayLater, along with complimentary gifts worth up to RM713. These include the HUAWEI EasyCross Strap, HUAWEI FreeBuds SE 2, three months of HUAWEI Health+, one month of Watch Face Membership, a one-year Worry-Free Care Package and one-year APAC Warranty.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 7 Series is available through HUAWEI Experience Stores and the brand’s official online channels, including its official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

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