Every Morning, This Penang Man Visits His Wife’s Grave; He Promised He Would

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A Malaysian man in Penang has been diligently visiting his wife’s grave every morning for nearly a decade. Rain or shine, Loo Khai Oon, 65, never failed to bring his late wife, Lim Oon Bin, breakfast and her favourite coffee every morning.

Loo travels about 15km daily from his home in Batu Lanchang to the United Hokkien Cemeteries in Paya Terubong so he can spend time with her.

He has set himself a routine. Every morning, he arrives at his wife’s grave around 7 a.m. and stays for two hours, keeping her company.

Before he leaves, he kisses her photo goodbye. The rest of his day is filled with a workout at the gym, some rest, and an afternoon jog. When the weather is mild, he returns to her side once more.

Loo said life was normal until things took a turn in 2015, when his wife started coughing incessantly without signs of improvement.

Sensing something was amiss, Loo urged her to see a doctor. She was later diagnosed with leukemia.

Loo said he cried every day while caring for his wife in the hospital. He couldn’t bear that his wife was suffering through an illness. His wife tried comforting him, promising him she would never leave his side.

Despite his despair, Loo promised himself that if his wife died, he would visit her every morning for as long as he was physically able. She passed away two months later.

Loo shares advice for couples

Loo said Christmas Day holds a significant meaning for him. It was the day he married his wife and also the day she passed away.

Loo’s devotion to his wife hasn’t wavered after all these years, and he still speaks fondly of her. He also has a tattoo of her on his chest so he could be with her anywhere.

He said she was a lovely, simple, and kind person who has lovingly raised all five of their kids to be independent and disciplined. Loo added that during her time as a primary school assistant principal, she had taught many students and helped those in need.

Loo said he misses his wife a lot and wished he could talk to her. He shared that we will miss our partners dearly when they’re gone.

He reminded couples to cherish the time they have with each other now because time doesn’t wait for anyone.

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