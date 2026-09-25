Nights Of Fright 12 Brings Chainsaw Apes, K-Pop Horror, And A Pontianak-Pocong Showdown To Sunway Lagoon

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Sunway Lagoon’s annual horror festival is back for its 12th year, and this time the apes are in charge.

Nights Of Fright 12: APE-OCALYPSE runs from 25 September to 7 November, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7.30pm to 11.30pm at Sunway Lagoon in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur.

The event bills itself as Southeast Asia’s biggest festival of fear, and this year’s lineup spans nine haunted attractions across genres – from Japanese folklore to K-pop-inspired horror to Malaysian supernatural legend.

The centrepiece attraction, APE-OCALYPSE, imagines a collapsed civilisation ruled by chainsaw-wielding apes, described as a mashup of Mad Max and Planet of the Apes.

“APE-OCALYPSE gives us a new creative canvas inspired by two iconic film franchises, Mad Max and The Planet of the Apes, while the attraction line up allows us to explore different horror and pop-culture genres, visual styles and cultural influences,” said Lynton V. Harris, founder and global creative director of The Sudden Impact! Entertainment Company, which co-creates the event with Sunway Lagoon.

Eight Haunted Houses, One Immersive Theatre

Beyond APE-OCALYPSE, the other haunted houses include Yokai Road (Japanese folklore), The Freezer: Fresh Meat (set inside a meat processing plant), Little Shop of Horrors: Manga UV 3D, The Not-So-Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Return to Silent Hill, The Romeos and Juliet (a K-pop-inspired obsession thriller), and Horrorwood Wax Studios.

Rounding out the lineup is Scarytales Immersive Theatre: Pontianak vs Pocong: Origins, which brings two of Southeast Asia’s best-known supernatural figures into one theatrical experience.

The park is also running three scare zones and eight thrill rides throughout the night park.

Credit: Eshvar / TRP

More Than Scares

The opening weekend (25 to 27 September) comes with extra activities – a photo booth at Little Shop of Horrors offering free Venus flytrap seeds, a Mystery Box Challenge, complimentary tarot readings at The Oracle Table, and a trading card collection game. Guests spending a minimum of RM100 at select F&B or retail outlets can also redeem a mini Daruma.

DJ Reeve performs a live set at the Sunway Lagoon Main Stage on opening weekend, from 11.15pm to 11.45pm.

Here are the ticket prices:

RM138 – Admission + free Sunway Theme Parks Kedai Runcit potato crisps

RM236 – Admission + express pass + free potato crisps

Tickets are available via the Sunway Super App, Klook, and the official Sunway Lagoon website.

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