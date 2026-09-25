KL’s Last Weekend Of September: Theatre, Horror, Markets — And A Day For The Deaf Community

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This weekend is packed with things to do around the Klang Valley. Central Market Kuala Lumpur hosts the Kalcer Kaler Fiesta, a loud and colourful celebration of Malaysian culture running daily from 10am to 10pm.

Over at Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre, catch the final shows of Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice, while IMMERSIO 2026 wraps up its run across Muzium Telekom, GMBB and RexKL with its blend of art, tech and new media installations. Here’s a list of fun events to check out this weekend.

Moonlight Glow | Until 27 Sept | Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Centre Court transforms into a beautiful marketplace with a Wishing Pond and a Moonlight Bridge taking center stage. While shopping for the perfect mooncake gift set, visitors can take part in various family activities such as making a lacquer hand fan and releasing a glowing lotus at the pond.

READ MORE: The Best Night Of Mid-Autumn 2026 Might Just Be At A Mall In Bukit Jalil

IMMERSIO 2026 | Until 27 Sept | Muzium Telekom, GMBB, RexKL | 11am-5pm | Free public event

IMMERSIO 2026 wraps up this weekend, with its run at Muzium Telekom, GMBB and RexKL all ending on 27 September. Organised by Filamen, the free exhibition explores the intersection of art, technology and contemporary digital culture, featuring new media artworks and experimental practices by students from The One Academy, Multimedia University, and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak. At Muzium Telekom, the show runs Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 5pm, admission-free, offering visitors one last chance to experience the multimedia and projection-mapping installations before the festival closes.

Kalcer Kaler Fiesta | 25-27 Sept | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Kalcer Kaler Fiesta is a three-day event with promises of a loud, colourful celebration of Malaysian culture, inviting visitors to bring their friends and energy for a full day of festivities at the historic venue.

Sunny Side Up Market | 25-27 Sept | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

The Sunny Side Up Market returns to GMBB this weekend, bringing together the colourful and creative community. Expect fun workshops, tasty bites, and a steady flow of creativity from handmade jewellery to lifestyle finds and homeware goods.

Casio Vintage Journey | 25-27 Sept | Awesome Canteen, Taman Paramount | 1pm-9pm | Free public event

Casio brings its vintage style and spirit to the neighbourhood of Taman Paramount until 27 September. The “Same Time, Different Style” experience takes visitors to three stops where they can explore the timepieces, collect stamps on their Journey Passport, enjoy good food, and redeem exclusive gifts.

READ MORE: Casio Vintage Turns PJ’s Taman Paramount Into A 3-Stop Style Trail With Freebies

Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl | 25-27 Sept | Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre | 8.30pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice is currently showing at The Studio, Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre, with its run wrapping up this weekend on 27 September 2026. Directed by Ghafir Akbar, the play reimagines the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice from its heroine’s perspective, following her journey to the underworld after dying on her wedding day.

The production stars Vinna Law as Eurydice, alongside Tinesh Janaki Raman as Orpheus and a supporting cast including Jo Kukathas, Anne James, Sukania Venugopal, Gavin Yap and Terence Swampillai. Tickets start from RM90, with a few tickets left for the remaining shows on 25, 26, and 27 September. Hurry and get them now on CloudJoi here.

Night of Fright 12: Ape-ocalypse | 25 Sept-7 Nov | Sunway Lagoon | 7.30pm-11.30pm | Ticketed event

Sunway Lagoon’s annual horror festival, Nights of Fright, returned for its 12th edition this week with the theme “Ape-ocalypse,” running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 25 September to 7 November 2026. Inspired by Planet of the Apes and Mad Max, this year’s line-up features nine haunted attractions spanning Malaysian folklore, Japanese yokai, classic slashers, and K-pop-inspired horror, alongside three scare zones, 11 horror-themed rides, and nightly live performances. Tickets are available via Klook and the Sunway Lagoon official webstore here.

READ MORE: Nights Of Fright 12 Brings Chainsaw Apes, K-Pop Horror, And A Pontianak-Pocong Showdown To Sunway Lagoon

Sambutan Minggu Orang Pekak Antarabangsa 2026 | 26 Sept | IWK Eco Park | 8am-4pm | Free public event

Starbucks and the Malaysia Federation of the Deaf (MFD) are holding an event to spotlight the rights and contributions of the Deaf community. Following the theme ‘Declaring Deaf People’s Human Rights,’ the event features a marketplace supporting Deaf and OKU entrepreneurs, sessions to learn Malaysian Sign Language, and a range of inclusive activities and performances.

The Rush @ Hush | 27 Sept | Hush The Theatre, PJ | 7.30pm | Ticketed event

Hush The Theatre brings back its signature Playrush format this Sunday, 27 September, with Rush @ Hush Malaysia Day. The concept sees writers, directors and actors come together to create an entirely original play in just 12 hours, performed live for one night only. Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm at Hush The Theatre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Tickets are RM20, seating is free, and the show is recommended for those aged 18 and above. There’ll be performances in Tamil, English, Bahasa Melayu, and Mandarin. Get your tickets on CloudJoi here.

The Heritage Collection | Until 30 Sept | Lalaport | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

The Heritage Collection, an exhibition celebrating cultural heritage, creativity and community, runs until 30 September at Central Rooftop Garden, Level 4, in Lalaport. Open daily from 12pm to 10pm, the showcase brings together traditional textiles and contemporary art, featuring works inspired by heritage, history, memory, identity, nature and imagination. Visitors can drop by to explore the stories and traditions woven into each piece.

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