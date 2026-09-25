Casio Vintage Turns PJ’s Taman Paramount Into A 3-Stop Style Trail With Freebies
Casio Vintage takes over three Taman Paramount hotspots from today to Sunday (25–27 Sept) with a neighbourhood-hopping experience — complete all three stops to redeem a mystery gift, and grab a free ice cream sandwich with any watch purchase.
Credit: Casio Vintage
In Brief
- Casio Vintage is hosting a three-day neighbourhood style trail across Ilaika, Fifth, and Paolo Paolo in Taman Paramount from 25 to 27 September 2026.
- Visitors collect stamps at all three stops using a Journey Passport and can redeem an exclusive mystery gift upon completing the trail.
- Every Casio Vintage watch purchase during the event comes with a complimentary Paolo Paolo ice cream sandwich, while stocks last.