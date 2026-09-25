Casio Vintage Turns PJ’s Taman Paramount Into A 3-Stop Style Trail With Freebies

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This September, Casio Vintage brings its vintage style and spirit into the neighbourhood of Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya. From 25 to 27 September 2026, the brand invites the public to experience “Same Time, Different Style,” a neighbourhood-hopping journey that brings together vintage nostalgia, contemporary fashion, local culture, and everyday style.

Set across three of Taman Paramount’s favourite creative spaces – Ilaika, Fifth, and Paolo Paolo – the three-day experience celebrates Casio Vintage through three distinct moods and perspectives.

Each stop offers its own take on the collection, blending vintage finds, good food, independent retail and community spirit, reflecting how Casio Vintage continues to resonate across different styles, generations, and subcultures.

Pic: Casio Vintage

Three Stops, One Journey

Running daily from 1pm to 9pm, visitors can explore the neighbourhood at their own pace. Visitors can start at Ilakika, where they snap a picture at the poster wall, share it online, and collect a stamp on their Journey Passport.

The second stop is Fifth, where visitors can choose from a selection of CASIO Vintage-themed temporary tattoos, including designs featuring vintage Casio watches, an ikat tepi drink, a cassette tape, cherries, and a vintage stereo.

The final stop is Paolo Paolo, where visitors can join a connect-the-dots activity that reveals their Casio Vintage moment, before writing down a future goal.

Those who complete the Journey Passport by visiting all three participating locations and taking part in the activities can redeem an exclusive mystery gift, while stocks last.

Additionally, every purchase of a Casio Vintage watch made during the journey comes with a complimentary Paolo Paolo ice cream sandwich, while stocks last.

Browse the different Casio Vintage pieces at each stop. Pic: Casio Vintage

Pic: Casio Vintage

Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP Pic: Adeline Leong/TRP

Pic: Casio Vintage

Pic: Casio Vintage

Pic: Casio Vintage

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