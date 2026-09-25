CARSOME Academy Marks 5 Years With More Than RM2 Million In Support To Build Malaysia’s Automotive Talent

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CARSOME Academy is marking its fifth anniversary with more than RM2 million in financial support, scholarships and development funding aimed at helping Malaysians build careers in the automotive industry.

The milestone also comes with new partnerships and training programmes designed to give students more opportunities to gain practical skills and experience before entering the workforce.

Among the key supporters are the Selangor State Government, Maybank Islamic Berhad and JETOUR Automobile Malaysia.

More Support For TVET Students

A major part of the initiative is the RM1.65 million Accelerate with TVET Programme, led by Maybank Islamic Berhad with matching contributions from Bank Negara Malaysia, CARSOME Academy and Etiqa General Takaful.

The RM1.65 million Accelerate with TVET Programme, anchored by Maybank Islamic Berhad with matching contributions from Bank Negara Malaysia, CARSOME Academy and Etiqa General Takaful, will support greater access to industry-relevant TVET education for aspiring automotive talent.

The programme is intended to widen access to technical and vocational education and training (TVET), particularly for Malaysians looking to gain skills that are relevant to the automotive industry.

Maybank Islamic CEO Mohamad Yasin Abdullah said TVET can provide Malaysians with practical skills while helping create stronger pathways from education into employment.

CARSOME Academy and Maybank Islamic Berhad mark their partnership with an MoU, supporting scholarships and greater access to automotive TVET education for aspiring talent.

The Selangor State Government will also continue supporting CARSOME Academy through more than RM350,000 in scholarships for Asnaf and B40 students through IKTISASS and Yayasan MBI.

Selangor State Exco for Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Yang Berhormat Tuan Mohd Najwan Bin Halimi said the state government would continue working with CARSOME Academy to develop automotive talent and contribute to Selangor’s economic development.

Mohd Najwan Halimi, Selangor State Exco for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship, delivers his speech at CARSOME Academy’s 5th anniversary celebration and graduation ceremony.

CARSOME Group is also contributing another RM150,000 towards scholarships, with additional funding and development commitments bringing the Academy’s overall support to more than RM2 million.

Students To Get More Real-World Experience

CARSOME Academy has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with JETOUR Automobile Malaysia to create more work placement and practical job opportunities for students and graduates.

The partnership will cover areas including vehicle inspection, sales and aftersales.

Both organisations will work on trainee programmes that allow students to gain hands-on experience and develop their skills in actual automotive work environments.

JETOUR Malaysia Vice President Nicholas Ng said greater industry exposure can help bridge the gap between classroom learning and the realities of working in the automotive sector.

CARSOME Academy and JETOUR Automobile Malaysia formalise their partnership through an MoU to connect automotive TVET training with industry exposure and employment opportunities.

Five Years, Thousands Of People Trained

Since CARSOME Academy was established in 2021, 593 students have registered for its programmes, with 90% securing employment within three months, according to the company.

The Academy has also trained more than 8,000 employees, developed over 500 leaders and supported 280 scholarship recipients.

Its work now spans five key areas: vehicle inspection, TVET, corporate training, talent and job matching, as well as industry partnerships.

The Academy is also expanding beyond technical training with two new automotive sales TVET programmes — Certified Sales Professional and Certified Sales Excellence.

CARSOME Academy says these are the first known industry-led TVET programmes of their kind in Malaysia, combining practical automotive sales training with nationally recognised Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) certification.

CARSOME Academy CEO and CARSOME Group co-founder Teoh Jiun Ee said the organisation’s experience over the past five years showed how industry-led training could help turn education into real career opportunities.

Teoh Jiun Ee, Chief Executive Officer of CARSOME Academy and Co-founder of CARSOME Group, at CARSOME Academy’s 5th anniversary celebration and first graduation ceremony, shared that since 2021, 593 students have registered with the Academy, with 90% securing employment within three months. The Academy has also trained more than 8,000 employees, developed over 500 leaders and supported 280 scholarship recipients.

With its latest programmes and partnerships, the Academy plans to continue expanding its role in connecting Malaysians with the skills, experience and employment opportunities needed by the automotive industry.

As CARSOME Academy enters its next five years, the focus will remain on developing a stronger and more future-ready automotive workforce.

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