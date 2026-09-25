Are Squishy Toys Safe For Children? What Parents Should Know Before Buying Them

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Squishy toys have become a common sight in children’s bedrooms, school bags and even on parents’ desks.

They come in all sorts of cute shapes and colours, and their soft, squeezable texture makes them particularly appealing to young children.

But a recent social media post from a parent, who claimed that their child developed a bacterial infection after playing with an off-brand squishy toy, has raised questions about just how safe these toys really are.

The parent alleged that the toy contained harmful chemicals and was linked to the child’s infection. However, such an allegation has not been independently verified, so it should not be taken as proof that a particular toy caused the illness.

Still, the incident highlights a legitimate question: what should parents look out for when buying squishy toys?

Pic: Threads

Not All Squishy Toys Are The Same

There is no single material used to make squishy toys.

Depending on the product, they can contain polyurethane foam, silicone, rubber, thermoplastic materials, gels, liquids, powders, beads or other fillings.

US Poison Control notes that while many of these materials can be relatively low-risk when used as intended, problems can arise when toys are damaged, punctured, bitten or exposed to heat.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) also warned in August 2026 about counterfeit and fake squishy toys, saying some products had failed to meet safety requirements involving substances including lead and phthalates.

Some products can also contain water beads or other materials that become hazardous if swallowed.

According to a report by Canadian public broadcaster CBC, some off-brand and counterfeit squishy toys have been found to contain dangerous chemicals, including high levels of toxic lead, phthalates, and benzene (a known human carcinogen). Volatile chemicals can also evaporate into the air and be inhaled

Parents in Malaysia have even resorted to making homemade squishy toys for their kids

Referring to the earlier Threads post, other parents have shared squishy toys of their own making, using safe and chemical-free materials such as kitchen sponges wrapped in a cover of their own design.

The idea is clever, really. They used old food wrappers and packaging which doubles as a recycling practice.

Pic: Threads

Pic: Threads

Chemicals Are A Real Concern

Concerns about chemicals in inexpensive toys are not entirely new.

A study published in 2021 examined 30 inexpensive plastic toys sold in Kuala Lumpur and detected several types of phthalates, including DEHP, DBP, DEP and DIBP.

The researchers found DEHP in 73% of the samples tested and noted that some toys exceeded the European Union’s 0.1% limit for phthalates. The researchers also highlighted the potential exposure of young children because of their tendency to put objects in their mouths.

That does not mean every cheap or off-brand toy is dangerous. Nor does it establish that chemicals in a particular squishy toy caused an infection.

But it does show why buying children’s toys from reputable sellers and checking whether they meet safety requirements matters.

Check For The MC Mark

For Malaysian parents, one of the simplest things to check is the Malaysian Conformity (MC) mark.

Malaysia has mandatory safety requirements for children’s toys, with standards covering areas including mechanical and physical safety, flammability and the migration of certain chemical elements. The standards also include requirements relating to certain phthalates in toys and children’s products.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) also frequently reminds parents to look for the MC mark when buying toys, including squishy toys, rather than choosing based solely on appearance or price. Parents are advised to check the age label, instructions and safety warnings as well.

For online purchases, KPDN recommends asking sellers to provide photographs of the product’s safety labelling or packaging if the information is unclear.

Give The Toy A Once-Over Before Letting Your Child Play

Even a compliant toy can become unsafe if it has been damaged.

Parents should regularly check squishy toys for:

Tears, holes or cracks

Leaking liquid or gel

Pieces that are coming loose

Strong or unusual chemical smells

Damaged packaging or missing safety information

Small parts that could become a choking hazard

Poison Control specifically recommends checking squishy toys regularly for holes, tears and leaking material, and advises against allowing children to play with toys that have started leaking.

And perhaps most importantly, don’t microwave or deliberately heat a squishy toy.

Various news reports have warned about social media trends involving heating squishy toys, while poison-control experts have documented cases involving serious burns when heated toys burst.

So, Should Parents Stop Buying Squishy Toys?

Not necessarily.

Squishy toys are not automatically dangerous, and many can be used safely when they are appropriate for a child’s age, meet applicable safety requirements and are used as intended.

The bigger lesson is that parents should not assume that every cute, inexpensive squishy toy sold online or at a random shop has gone through the same safety checks.

Look for the MC mark, check the manufacturer’s or importer’s information, follow the age recommendations and inspect the toy regularly.

And if a toy smells strongly of chemicals, leaks, breaks apart easily or has unclear safety information, there is little reason to take the risk.

A few minutes spent checking a toy may not seem like much, but when it comes to something a child is likely to squeeze, chew and carry around all day, it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re putting in their hands.

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