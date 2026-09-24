Sarawak Claims Malaysia’s Tallest Buddha, Dethroning A Kelantan Record

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The new tallest Buddha statue in Malaysia can be found at the Buddhism New Village in Bau, Sarawak.

Inspired by the legendary Buddhas of Bamiyan in Afghanistan, the giant Sakyamuni Buddha stands at around 40 to 43 metres tall (130 to 140 feet).

The statue was built under the leadership of the Kuching Buddhist Society (KBS), with structural planning beginning in mid-2023 and construction completed in March 2025.

Buddhism New Village is open to visitors year-round, from 8am to 4.30pm. It features elegant pavilions, the 9-storey Lotus Sutra Pagoda, traditional Chinese architecture, and tranquil scenery. It’s also home to a well-regarded vegetarian restaurant for visitors looking for a bite to eat.

Other notable Buddhist monuments in Malaysia

Malaysia’s tallest Buddha statue title was previously held by the Standing Buddha in Wat Phothikyan Phutthaktham, Bachok, Kelantan, at 39 metres.

It’s followed by the Sitting Buddha in Wat Machimmaram, Tumpat, Kelantan (30 metres) and the Guanyin Statue in Kek Lok Si Temple, Penang (36.57 metres).

While not among the tallest, the Reclining Buddha in Wat Phothivihan, Tumpat, Kelantan, is known as the longest reclining or sleeping Buddha, measuring 40 metres long.

READ MORE: It Looks Like The Forbidden City, It’s In Batu Pahat

READ MORE: [Watch] Gigantic Thangka Sunned At Malaysia’s Largest Tibetan Buddhist Temple

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