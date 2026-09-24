Sarawak Claims Malaysia’s Tallest Buddha, Dethroning A Kelantan Record
E: A new 40-metre Sakyamuni Buddha in Bau has shifted a long-held national record from the Peninsula to Borneo, and it’s inspired by one of history’s most legendary lost monuments.
Credit: Margaret Law/FB & Kuching Buddhist Society/FB
In Brief
- Sarawak's new Sakyamuni Buddha in Bau stands 40 to 43 metres tall, claiming Malaysia's tallest Buddha statue title.
- Built under the Kuching Buddhist Society, construction began mid-2023 and was completed in March 2025.
- The previous record was held by Kelantan's Standing Buddha in Bachok, which stands at 39 metres.