Maybank Limits BTS World Tour Debit Card To 60 Per Branch Per Day, Online Applications Open 28 September

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Maybank dropped the limited-edition Maybank Visa BTS World Tour “ARIRANG” Debit Card at 12 selected branches yesterday, and just as expected, fans queued up in droves to get their hands on it!

The new black card has a simple design, with the words “BTS World Tour ARIRANG” printed in a glossy finish across the bottom half of the card. It was released in conjunction with the Kpop band’s upcoming world tour.

Fans who braved the queues outside the banks proudly shared pictures of their new cards online. It’s easy to see why the excitement is so real because only 60 cards are issued per day at each selected Maybank branch, making this a seriously hot commodity.

If you don’t have time to queue, you can still get your hands on the Maybank BTS card online via Maybank2U from 28 September onwards. Simply open the Maybank2U app, go to “Settings,” select “Cards,” then choose “Replace/Renew Card.” Do note that this process comes with a card replacement fee of RM12.

Excitement for BTS-themed cards abroad

Malaysian fans are not the only ones treated to a special BTS bank card. Fans in Thailand and the Philippines have also shared their respective country’s card designs online — a sign of just how deeply the group has embedded itself across Southeast Asia.

That footprint runs especially deep in Malaysia. BTS has consistently sold out arenas here since their early tour years, with Malaysian ARMY widely regarded as one of the most organised and vocal fandoms in the region. The group’s blend of polished choreography, emotionally direct lyrics, and members who have spoken openly about mental health resonated strongly with young Malaysians navigating similar pressures. The fact that a national bank is now issuing limited-edition BTS debit cards is, in many ways, just the financial sector catching up to what fans already knew.

An Indonesian fan on X, formerly Twitter, expressed hope that local banks would release a BTS-themed card — or at minimum, a Flazz card, an e-money smart card issued by Bank Central Asia. The comment drew significant engagement, suggesting the appetite extends well beyond Malaysia’s borders.

Pic: @_MissRight7/X

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