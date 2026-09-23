[Watch] Shopee Rider Was Just Dropping Off A Package, He Left With Everyone Talking About Their Own Rider Stories

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A Shopee delivery rider’s small act of kindness brightened everyone’s day, after Facebook user Yap Kelly shared a video thanking him for helping bring in her clothes.

In the video, the delivery rider was about to leave the house after dropping off a package when he looked up.

Seemingly noticing the rain was picking up, he quickly helped pull in the laundry drying racks into the shade so the clothes wouldn’t get wet.

Many commended the man for his thoughtfulness and kindness. Some said he should be given a big tip, adding that he served as a good example for others.

Other people also recounted their good experiences with helpful delivery riders who go beyond their job scope to help strangers.

Another user said they would give these riders red envelopes during the festive season or give them fruits as a way to thank them.

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