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[Watch] Shopee Rider Was Just Dropping Off A Package, He Left With Everyone Talking About Their Own Rider Stories
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[Watch] Shopee Rider Was Just Dropping Off A Package, He Left With Everyone Talking About Their Own Rider Stories

A Shopee rider helped a customer pull in her laundry before the rain hit. Nobody asked him to. What followed in the comments was something else entirely—story after story of riders who did the same, and the quiet ways people have said thank you ever since.

by
September 23, 2026
In Brief
  • A Shopee rider went viral for pulling in a customer's laundry rack before rain soaked the clothes, without being asked.
  • Netizens praised his kindness, with many suggesting he deserved a big tip for going beyond his job scope.
  • The video sparked others to share their own heartwarming stories of delivery riders doing thoughtful, unexpected acts of kindness.

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A Shopee delivery rider’s small act of kindness brightened everyone’s day, after Facebook user Yap Kelly shared a video thanking him for helping bring in her clothes.

In the video, the delivery rider was about to leave the house after dropping off a package when he looked up.

Seemingly noticing the rain was picking up, he quickly helped pull in the laundry drying racks into the shade so the clothes wouldn’t get wet.

Many commended the man for his thoughtfulness and kindness. Some said he should be given a big tip, adding that he served as a good example for others.

Other people also recounted their good experiences with helpful delivery riders who go beyond their job scope to help strangers.

Another user said they would give these riders red envelopes during the festive season or give them fruits as a way to thank them.

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