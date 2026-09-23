[Watch] Shopee Rider Was Just Dropping Off A Package, He Left With Everyone Talking About Their Own Rider Stories
A Shopee rider helped a customer pull in her laundry before the rain hit. Nobody asked him to. What followed in the comments was something else entirely—story after story of riders who did the same, and the quiet ways people have said thank you ever since.
In Brief
- A Shopee rider went viral for pulling in a customer's laundry rack before rain soaked the clothes, without being asked.
- Netizens praised his kindness, with many suggesting he deserved a big tip for going beyond his job scope.
- The video sparked others to share their own heartwarming stories of delivery riders doing thoughtful, unexpected acts of kindness.