The Best Night Of Mid-Autumn 2026 Might Just Be At A Mall In Bukit Jalil

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There’s something magical about the weeks leading up to the Mid-Autumn Festival. The promise of reunion, the scent of freshly baked mooncakes, and the soft glow of lanterns lighting up the night.

This year, Pavilion Bukit Jalil leans fully into the magic with “Moonlight Glow – Together, Here,” a celebration running from 10 to 27 September 2026 that turns the mall into a Mid-Autumn wonderland worth carving out an afternoon for.

What to expect?

Head over to the Centre Court on Level 2, and you’ll understand the name instantly. The Moonlight Pavilion installation sits at the heart of the celebration with a glowing full moon overlooking the Wishing Pond and Moonlight Bridge. 88 LED rabbits cast a soft, dreamy light across the space, while a colourful Lantern Tunnel invites everyone to slow down and wander through.

The area also doubles as a Mid-Autumn Marketplace where visitors can browse, taste, and bring home mooncakes from over 30 local and international brands.

The market also offers fashion finds, festive snacks, and of course, an array of lanterns to choose from. If the marketplace doesn’t satisfy your cravings, there are cafes and bakeries scattered throughout the mall with their own mooncake lineups.

Spend RM200 at the Marketplace on a weekday, and you unlock a Journey Card. With it comes a string of hands-on experiences: releasing a lotus flower at the Wishing Pond, making a lacquer hand fan, tasting Dragon Beard Candy, and enjoying a Mixue soft-serve. The spots are limited to the first 50 shoppers daily.

Walk through the Lantern Tunnel towards the Wishing Pond. Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil

WIshing Pond Releasing glowing lotus

Over 30 local and international mooncake brands to check out. Pic: Pavilion Bukit Jalil

The grand finale: A three-day carnival

The celebration reaches its peak with a three-day Mid-Autumn Carnival at Piazza, Level 3, from 25 to 27 September, in collaboration with Jianghu Market. Expect traditional favourites like Pitch Pot and a lantern walk running throughout the weekend. Then, on 26 September only, the carnival kicks up a notch with mooncake tasting, DIY lantern making, and a surprise-filled Journey Card trail.

As night falls, the energy builds with a thunderous 24 Festive Drums performance, followed by a soothing orchestral set, a dazzling LED Lion Dance, and goodie bag giveaways to send the night off on a high note.

Visitors get shopping perks too during this celebration. Spend RM300 mall-wide and redeem a RM20 voucher; spend RM500 and take home a MINISO Hand Cream Gift Set. Pavilion Privileges Members enjoy exclusive rewards such as a Rumi Pineapple Treats Gift Box at RM800, or a RM300 LILANZ Voucher at RM2,000.

For more information on the Mid-Autumn celebrations, head over to the mall’s official website here or social media pages.

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