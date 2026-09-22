H Series Breaks Records, But The Bidding Isn’t Over Yet

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The bidding for the H special number plate series has ended and successfully recorded the highest bid for vehicle registration plates in Malaysian history yet, generating RM91.2 million in five days.

The H series was launched to mark Malaysia Day, with the letter standing for Harmoni.

It is also the final single-letter special registration series JPJ will ever issue — a detail that carries an additional layer of irony: “H” has historically been reserved exclusively for Malaysian taxi plates, displayed in inverted black-on-white format with a state prefix, such as HP for Penang or HW for Kuala Lumpur.

For decades, “H” on a plate meant a cab; as of last week, it means a record.

READ MORE: JPJ Made RM91.2 Million From “H” Series Number Plates

Two Auctions Are Live Right Now

If you’re still in a bidding mood, two other number plate auctions are live as of Tuesday, 22 September.

The Kuala Lumpur Federal Territories VRU series closes Wednesday (23 Sept) at 10 pm, with last-minute counter-bids typically surging in the final hours.

The Johor JH_J series closes Thursday (24 Sept) at 10 pm and is at its midpoint, where popular numbers such as twin-pairs and triple-digits are still within reach before the final-day rush.

Two further series open later this week:

Series State Opens Closes VRV WP Kuala Lumpur 23 September 27 September, 10 PM QM_V Sarawak 24 September 28 September, 10 PM

Minimum bids start at RM300 for standard numbers and RM20,000 for single-digit golden numbers.

The RM10 non-refundable service fee applies to every bid placed, regardless of outcome.

JPJ has said revenue from plate auctions funds Transport Ministry and JPJ programmes, including road safety initiatives.

What’s The Obsession With Special Number Plates?

A unique vehicle number plate reflects personal identity while serving as a powerful symbol of status.

Some prefer to personalize their number plates if they can due to feng shui beliefs or the belief in lucky numbers.

A special number plate is also a worthy investment strategy, similar to buying luxury bags. Collectors will buy special numbers in anticipation that the value will appreciate over time, and they’ll resell these number plates for massive profits.

Meanwhile, some bid on special numbers because certain letters and numbers reflect national pride and novelty. Number plates like the H series fall into this category, including past plates such as Malaysia, MADANI, and SUKOM (the Commonwealth Games).

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