500 Lanterns, One Welfare Home, And A Mid-Autumn Worth Remembering

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Sunway Velocity Mall launched its Mid-Autumn Festival celebration, Golden Reunion, on 19 September with a lantern parade, cultural performances, and a charity mooncake drive running through 27 September.

The launch kicked off in the Main Atrium with an address from Darren Chear, Senior Director of Marketing at Sunway Malls Kuala Lumpur.

He tied this year’s theme to the Chinese concept of tuán yuán – reunion, completeness, and togetherness.

“There is no better symbol of this than the mooncake,” Chear said. “With its round shape, it represents wholeness – a reminder that no matter where life takes us, there is always something special about coming together, sharing a moment, and reconnecting with the people who matter most.”

VIP guests, including Sunway Velocity Joint Management Body chairman Ahmad Naquiddin and representatives from Sunway Medical Centre Velocity and Sunway Hotel KL, placed decorative mooncakes into a festive display to mark the official launch.

A Suzhou-inspired centrepiece and full moon installation lit up in gold as the final mooncake was placed, followed by a Multiracial Drum Symphonies performance.

The mall also partnered with Joymom’s on a charity booth supporting residents from Sunshine Disability Welfare Home in Taman Connaught.

Residents from Sunshine Disability Welfare Home were also hosted at Verrona Hills for a Mid-Autumn dinner ahead of the lantern parade.

Deals & Prizes Along With Celebration

More than 500 participants took part in the Golden Reunion Lantern Parade, led by LED dragon dancers, diabolo performers, fan dancers, and multiracial drummers on a route from the Main Atrium to Velo Garden.

At Velo Garden, Sony Music Malaysia artiste Zane Wu, Atta Rumnan, and Chloeyuz performed live, alongside an appearance by GOXUAN hosts.

Golden Reunion features more than 30 mooncake brands mall-wide, anchored by the Moonlit Bazaar on the Ground Floor near Ippudo and Padini.

Shoppers who spend RM600 across up to three receipts can redeem a Mooncake Trio Plates set, while a minimum spend of RM1,800 across four receipts unlocks an Ember Glow Teapot Set. Sunway Velocity Two shoppers spending RM80 across two receipts can redeem a RM50 cash voucher.

On 25 September, the first 50 shoppers to redeem the Ember Glow Teapot Set will get free mooncakes and a shot at winning a three-day, two-night stay at Sunway Sanctuary.

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival Explained In Malay: “Not Worship, But An Offering”

READ MORE: Mooncakes And Memories: How Ancient Chinese Tales Still Light Up Malaysian Nights

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