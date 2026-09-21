JETOUR Launches T2 i-DM in Malaysia With Up To 1,200 km Combined Range And 265kW/610Nm Combined Output

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JETOUR Malaysia has officially launched the JETOUR T2 i-DM, a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), that combines a 1.5L TGDi dedicated hybrid engine, 3-speed dedicated hybrid transmission and dual motor electric system. Delivering a combined output of up to 265kW and 610Nm, the JETOUR T2 i-DM offers up to 1,200km of combined driving range and 100+km of pure electric driving range, bringing together electrified performance, everyday flexibility and the rugged character of the JETOUR T2.

“Malaysia is a key market in JETOUR’s global strategy. As lifestyles evolve, we see growing interest in vehicles that can adapt seamlessly between everyday needs and the desire to explore further. Guided by our ‘Travel+’ philosophy, the T2 i-DM brings together intelligent electrification, versatility and the spirit of adventure in one package. It is a meaningful addition to our growing range in Malaysia, creating more opportunities for people to discover, experience and enjoy every journey,” said Mr Ke Chuandeng, President of JETOUR International.

Intelligent hybrid power for every journey

JETOUR’s Intelligent Dual-Mode (i-DM) hybrid system seamlessly integrates electric and hybrid power to deliver responsive performance, efficient driving and everyday versatility.

The i-DM system intelligently switches between electric and hybrid power across five operating scenarios: EV Drive for residential and low-speed driving, Series Hybrid for urban traffic, Dual Power Boost for overtaking and hill climbing, Parallel Hybrid for highway cruising, and Regenerative Braking to recover energy during braking and downhill driving.

The JETOUR T2 i-DM is equipped with an 18.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, featuring IP68 water and dust protection, a high-strength casing with underbody protection, high-temperature resistance and rapid high-voltage power cut-off. The vehicle also offers up to 3.3kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability for powering compatible external devices.

The T2 i-DM supports multiple charging options, including DC 57kW fast charging that is capable of charging the battery from 30% to 80% SoC in 27 minutes or less, AC 6.6kW wallbox charging from 30% to 100% SoC in three hours or less, and AC 2.2kW portable charging from 30% to 100% SoC in six hours or less. Charging times and output may vary depending on charging equipment and operating conditions.

Rugged design meets everyday practicality

Staying true to JETOUR T2’s adventure-oriented character, the JETOUR T2 i-DM features a rugged exterior designed to suit urban commutes, family getaways and outdoor adventures. Exterior highlights include Auto LED Headlamps with “JETOUR” Signature Wordlight, 20-inch Trailblazer Alloy Wheels, Door Mirrors Reversing Mode and Rear-mounted Spare Tyre with Electric Suction Back Door.

Inside, the cabin combines technology and comfort with a 15.6-inch Multimedia Display with Dedicated Hybrid Interface, Sony 12 Speakers Premium Audio System and 50W Wireless Charger. Comfort features include Front Memory Seat with Welcome Function, Front Ventilated Seats, Illuminated Crystal Gear Knob, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror and Cosmic Multicolour Ambient Lighting.

Intelligent technology and safety

The JETOUR T2 i-DM is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS), including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Assist Intervention (LAI), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Intelligent High Beam (IHB).

Safety is further supported by a High Strength Steel Body Structure, 6 SRS Airbags, Panoramic View Monitoring System and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Priced at RM162,800, the JETOUR T2 i-DM also comes with an Early Bird Package worth up to RM3,000 for the first 2,000 registrations. Customers may choose either a complimentary 7kW AC wallbox charger with installation or RM2,000 worth of charging credit (ChargeSini), along with a complimentary V2L adapter cable, subject to terms and conditions. Customers can also enjoy interest rates as low as 1.68%*, subject to terms and conditions.

Ownership is further supported by a 7-year or 150,000km vehicle warranty, an 8-year or 160,000km high-voltage battery warranty, a 10-year or 1,000,000 km engine warranty, and five times free service sessions, whichever comes first.

The JETOUR Insurance Programme also provides added protection for JETOUR T2 i-DM owners, including 7kW AC wallbox charger coverage of up to RM5,000 and third-party personal liability coverage of up to RM50,000 for bodily injury, death or property damage arising from the use or operation of the EV charger. In conjunction with the launch, Special Perils Coverage will be offered on a campaign basis to the first 2,000 registered JETOUR T2 i-DM owners or until 28 February 2027, whichever comes first. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information about JETOUR and its SUV portfolio, visit https://jetour.com.my/.

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